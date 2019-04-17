Leonard, Lowry lead Toronto rout

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) scores as he is fouled by D.J. Augustin of the Orlando Magic during the Raptors’ victory in Game 2 of their NBA playoff series Tuesday night in Toronto.

TORONTO -- Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points, Kyle Lowry bounced back from a scoreless playoff opener with 22 and the Toronto Raptors routed the Orlando Magic 111-82 on Tuesday night, evening their Eastern Conference first-round series at 1-1.

Pascal Siakam had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who never trailed and led by as many as 34.

Game 3 is Friday night in Orlando.

Despite playing in foul trouble for much of the night, Leonard finished with a career playoff-high 15 field goals. He made his first nine attempts from inside the arc before missing a layup. He shot 15 for 22 before leaving to a standing ovation with 4:46 remaining and Toronto ahead 104-73.

Leonard's career playoff high is 43, set with San Antonio against Memphis on April 22, 2017. He made 14 baskets in that game.

Lowry, who missed all seven attempts in Game 1, shot 8 for 13 and added 7 assists.

Aaron Gordon scored 20 points, Terrence Ross had 15 and Evan Fournier 10 for the Magic, who won Saturday's Game 1 104-101 on a tiebreaking three-pointer by D.J. Augustin with 4.2 seconds to go.

Nikola Vucevic, who shot 3 for 14 in Game 1, struggled again in Game 2, going 3 of 7 and scoring 6 points.

Augustin, who had 25 points Saturday, shot 1 for 6. Seven of his nine points came at the free throw line.

Orlando didn't score for almost five minutes to start the game, missing its first six shot attempts and four consecutive free throws. The drought ended when Gordon rebounded and scored on Vucevic's miss from the line at 7:14 of the first, answering an 11-0 Toronto run.

Leonard scored 12 points in the opening quarter as the Raptors led 26-18 after one.

Lowry scored 11 points in the second and Siakam added six, putting Toronto up 51-39 at halftime. Orlando shot 13 for 40 in the opening two quarters.

Leonard connected of seven of nine attempts in the third, scoring 17 points. The Raptors took a 90-66 lead into the fourth.

Orlando missed its first five free throw attempts before Ross made two of three at 2:11 of the first. The Magic shot 8 for 16 at the line in the first half and finished 13 for 24.

Ross had 15 of Orlando's 17 bench points in the first half.

The Magic were outscored 52-36 in the paint.

Lowry snapped his scoring slump by splitting two free throws at 10:48 of the first quart, leading to thunderous applause. He was cheered again after hitting a three-pointer minutes later.

Only four Toronto players scored in the first half. Leonard had 17, Lowry 15, Siakam 12 and Serge Ibaka 7.

Toronto has won nine consecutive playoff games in which it makes more three-pointers than its opponent. Toronto shot 11 for 35 Tuesday, while Orlando was 9 for 34.

Toronto guard Patrick McCaw (sprained right thumb) was not available despite practicing the previous two days.

NUGGETS 114, SPURS 105

DENVER -- Jamal Murray missed his first eight shots before a scorching fourth quarter in which he scored 21 of his 24 points, leading the Denver Nuggets past the San Antonio Spurs and knotting their NBA playoff series at a game apiece.

The Nuggets were in danger of losing a second consecutive game at the Pepsi Center after posting the NBA's best home record (34-7) during the regular season. They trailed 78-59 late in the third quarter before closing the game on a 55-27 run.

Paul Millsap added 20 points for Denver and Nikola Jokic just missed his second triple-double of the series, scoring 21 points, pulling down 13 rebounds and dishing out 8 assists.

The Spurs got 31 points from DeMar DeRozan, 24 from LaMarcus Aldridge and 17 from Derrick White.

At a glance

NBA PLAYOFFS

First round (Best-of-7)

Tuesday's games

Toronto 111, Orlando 82

Series tied 1-1

San Antonio at Denver, (n)

San Antonio leads series 1-0

Oklahoma City at Portland, (n)

Portland leads series 1-0

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central

Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.

Boston leads series 1-0

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Houston leads series 1-0

Photo by AP/The Canadian Press/FRANK GUNN

Toronto guard Kawhi Leonard (left) scored 37 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the floor Tuesday to lead the Raptors to a 111-82 victory over the Orlando Magic in Toronto.

Sports on 04/17/2019