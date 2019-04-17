Man shoots into car with children, woman inside, Little Rock police say

Police said a man opened fire into his girlfriend’s car with her and two young children inside following an argument and fight where she told him to move out of their Little Rock apartment.

A witness said she saw the gunman fire into the woman’s car from the sidewalk around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday as they were leaving an apartment building in the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle, according to the police report.

Police said a 24-year-old man, identified as the victim's boyfriend, walked up next to the car brandishing a handgun.

The victim reportedly told police the couple started fighting when she told the man to move out of their apartment earlier that day, the report said. She told investigators that he put her head through a truck window before she left the apartment with her kids, authorities said.

The report lists a 2- and 5-year-old as being in the car. They didn't appear to be hurt.

Their mother went to the hospital for a cut near her eye after the shooting, which broke a back window of the car she was in.

Investigators noted two bullet holes in the victim’s car, as well as a shell casing on the ground.

Pulaski County jail records didn’t list the suspected shooter as an inmate.