New record shop headed to Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood

A new record store selling and spinning new and used vinyl is headed for Little Rock’s Hillcrest neighborhood.

Control Little Rock is set to open in the coming weeks as the owners and friends continue setting up the shop at 2612 Kavanaugh Blvd., which previously housed a real estate office.

For the past nine months, co-creators Wes Howerton and Michael Shaeffer have been testing the waters by selling records at various Little Rock pop-up events ahead of looking for a permanent space.

Howerton said it’s given them a chance to build a fanbase. He said pop-up customers have frequently asked him: “When are you opening?”

The store’s focus has been on finding quality records, such as rare or iconic albums, over quantity, Shaeffer said.

The opening is expected in the coming weeks, but a firm date hasn't been set.

Howerton said he plans to hold a soft opening followed by a larger opening party.