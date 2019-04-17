JAGUARS

Fournette not punished

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone has no plans to punish running back Leonard Fournette following his arrest for driving with a suspended license.

Marrone made it clear Tuesday that Fournette made a mistake, saying "a law was broken," but added that the team would have no further discipline for the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

"I don't want to get into where I stand here and I'm trying to lessen anything," said Marrone, who was arrested for a similar issue in 1997. "But at the same time I don't want to get into, 'Oh my gosh.'"

Fournette was arrested last Thursday and spent less than 30 minutes in the Duval County jail. He paid a $1,508 bond.

Fournette was pulled over after a Jacksonville sheriff's deputy clocked him driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to a police report. Fournette was cited for speeding and for having illegal tint on his SUV. He was arrested for his license, which was suspended last month after he failed to pay or protest a speeding ticket from November 2018.

Fournette was cited in nearby Neptune Beach last year for driving 37 mph in a 25 mph zone.

After spending most of the offseason working out in Wyoming, Fournette returned to Jacksonville last week in time for the start of the team's offseason conditioning program. His arrest was the latest issue for the former LSU star who was suspended, fined, injured and acknowledged he was not in ideal shape late in the 2018 season.

"Nobody's worried about what's going to come from that," veteran defensive end Calais Campbell said. "We're confident that that's going to pass over. He's going to be ready to go to work. He came in in great shape. He looks good and has a good attitude, so I'm looking forward to seeing his progression and what he does this year."

FALCONS

Odom, Wetzel sign

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have signed offensive lineman John Wetzel to a one-year contract and defensive end Chris Odom (Arkansas State) to a two-year deal.

Wetzel played in 40 games, including 24 starts, with the Arizona Cardinals over the last three seasons. The 6-foot-7, 328-pounder can play both tackle and guard, adding depth to a revamped unit up front.

Odom comes to the Falcons from Alliance of American Football, the spring league that halted play with two weeks left in its inaugural season. He had 10 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks in 8 games for the Salt Lake Stallions after originally signing with the Falcons in 2017.

TITANS

Verner to retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Cornerback Alterraun Verner is signing a one-day contract with the Tennessee Titans to retire with the team that drafted him.

The Titans announced Tuesday that Verner is signing the one-day contract today.

Verner played for the Titans from 2010-13 after they drafted him in the fourth round out of UCLA. Verner intercepted 11 passes and recovered 5 fumbles in 64 games with the Titans.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and became just the third Titans cornerback to earn that honor since the franchise became known as the Tennessee Titans in 1999. The first two were Samari Rolle and Cortland Finnegan.

Verner also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-16) and Miami Dolphins (2017). He has 15 career interceptions in 125 games.

BEARS

TE Miller retires

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller has decided to retire after nearly losing his left leg on a gruesome play two years ago.

Miller had nine surgeries to address his injuries after he dislocated his knee and tore an artery on a potential touchdown reception in New Orleans on Oct. 29, 2017. He had left open the possibility of playing again up until announcing his retirement on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Miller posted on Instagram that it was time "to move on from playing the game of football." He wrote that he would love more than anything to play at Soldier Field one last time, but he "physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve."

Miller finishes his career with 146 receptions for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 66 games. He was selected by Jacksonville in the sixth round of the 2009 draft and played for the Jaguars for three seasons.

Sports on 04/17/2019