Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Philly to host '26 all-stars

Baseball's 2026 All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday at Independence Hall with a cast of All-Stars past and present on stage behind him. Phillies Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt and six-time All-Star Bryce Harper were the last two speakers to address the crowd. This will be the first All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004. The 1976 All-Star Game was played at Veterans Stadium to mark the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and the 1996 All-Star Game also was played at the Vet, which stood in the same sports complex in South Philadelphia. This year's All-Star Game is July 9 in Cleveland. The 2020 game will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, site of the 1980 game. Sites for 2021-25 have not been announced.

Red Sox cut Swihart

The Boston Red Sox have designated former top prospect Blake Swihart for assignment, shaking up their situation at catcher. The team announced the move before the opener of a two-game series against the New York Yankees. Catcher Sandy Leon has been promoted from Class AAA Pawtucket to back up Christian Vazquez, and right-hander Erasmo Ramirez also was brought up Tuesday. The 27-year-old Swihart was a first-round pick by Boston in 2011 and quickly became one of the club's most promising young players. The switch hitter hasn't delivered at the plate, batting .255 with 9 home runs and a .679 OPS in 203 games, and he's a less reliable defender than Leon and Vazquez.

Braves recall Carle

The Braves have recalled right-hander Shane Carle from Class AAAGwinnett after placing reliever Jonny Venters on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain. Carle began the season in Atlanta but was sent down April 5 after allowing 5 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings over 3 appearances out of the bullpen. He did not give up a run in four innings with the International League team. Venters is off to a rough start this season. The left-hander has surrendered 6 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings for a 20.25 ERA. In 6 games, he gave up 6 hits, 2 home runs and 5 walks.

BASKETBALL

Moser staying put

Loyola-Chicago Coach Porter Moser said Tuesday that he plans to stay at the school after he reportedly talked to St. John's about its job. Moser says he is "all in" with Loyola after the Ramblers went 20-14 this season and won a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title. Loyola lost to Creighton in the first round of the NIT in the school's second consecutive postseason appearance. A Chicago-area product, Moser is 141-125 in eight seasons at Loyola. He guided the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018 for the first time since the school won the 1963 national championship. A former head coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Moser agreed to a new contract last April that runs through the 2025-26 season. St. John's is looking for a coach after Chris Mullin resigned last week.

Guy declares intentions

Virginia scoring leader Kyle Guy said he is entering the NBA Draft. The junior guard announced his plans on Instagram on Tuesday, adding he is leaving open the option of returning to school. Guy was named the most outstanding player in this year's Final Four and is the third member of the national championship team to enter the draft. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard led the Cavaliers in scoring, averaging 15.4 points per game and in three-pointers with 120. Guy etched his name into Virginia lore during the national semifinals when he was fouled on a three-point try with 0.6 seconds left and the Cavaliers trailing Auburn 62-60. He made all three free throws to propel Virginia into the national championship. Guy will sign with an agent, but has until May 29 to decide whether to leave school or return.

Herro to remain in draft

Kentucky guard Tyler Herro said he plans to remain in the NBA Draft after initially leaving open the possibility of returning to school. The 6-foot-5 freshman announced his decision in a news release Tuesday. Last week, he said he would enter the draft and hire an NCAA-certified agent but didn't commit to leaving Kentucky. Now he says he's "ready to jump into that next stage." Herro was the Wildcats' No. 2 scorer, averaging 14 points per game. He joins teammate PJ Washington in leaving school early for the draft. Herro thanked Kentucky fans and said his lone season with the Wildcats was everything he had hoped for. Coach John Calipari said Herro was "wired and driven like few other players" he has coached.

Tennessee's Westbrook leaving

Evina Westbrook is transferring from Tennessee after sharing the team lead in scoring this season. New Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper said in a statement Tuesday that "Evina and I met to discuss her future, and she shared with me that she has decided to transfer." Harper added that "we wish her well."Westbrook entered the NCAA transfer portal after the season but attended Harper's introductory news conference. The 6-foot guard and two-year starter from Salem, Ore., averaged 14.9 points as a sophomore this season to share the team lead with Rennia Davis. Westbrook had a team-high 5.3 assists per game. Early in the season, Westbrook became the first Lady Vol since Candace Parker in 2007-08 to score at least 20 points in four consecutive games. Westbrook was rated as the nation's No. 2 prospect in her high school class by multiple recruiting services.

HORSE RACING

Deaths to be investigated

Los Angeles County's top prosecutor said she's formed a task force to investigate 23 horse deaths at Santa Anita Park between December and March. District Attorney Jackie Lacey said Tuesday the task force of prosecutors and peace officers will "determine whether unlawful conduct or conditions affected the welfare and safety" of the horses. Lacey's office had previously said its investigators would work with the California Horse Racing Board as that body looks into the deaths. Santa Anita said it's cooperating and "is fully committed to modernizing our sport in a way that prioritizes the welfare and safety of horses above all." Kathy Guillermo, senior vice president for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, lauded the announcement, adding: "The racing industry has shown that it's incapable of policing itself."

HOCKEY

Kings hire McLellan

Todd McLellan has been hired as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings announced the decision Tuesday. McLellan replaces Willie Desjardins, who wasn't retained after he replaced John Stevens early in the season and presided over the Kings' slump to the NHL's second-worst record. Los Angeles finished 31-42-9 in its worst season since 2007-08. McLellan spent seven years as the coach of the San Jose Sharks, making six playoff appearances from 2009-14 in his first NHL head coaching job. He then spent nearly four seasons in charge of the Edmonton Oilers, but was fired Nov. 20 after a 9-10-1 start. McLellan has 434 career victories behind the bench. He also was a candidate for the vacancy in Buffalo.

