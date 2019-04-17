Paxton in control as Yankees rout Red Sox

NEW YORK — James Paxton struck out 12 in his first stab at baseball’s biggest rivalry, Red Sox ace Chris Sale found his fastball but not better results, and the New York Yankees three-hit Boston 8-0 on Tuesday night in the first game this season between the struggling American League East foes.

Paxton (2-2) pitched two-hit ball for eight innings, walking one and going to just two three-ball counts in a swift game that took 2 hours, 23 minutes.

Mike Tauchman hit his first major league home run and drove in four runs, and Clint Frazier and Gleyber Torres also went deep for the Yankees. New York had dropped five of six and is 7-9 a year after winning 100 games.

Sale (0-4) reached 97.5 mph — a positive sign for Boston after his velocity sagged this spring — but still got hit around, allowing 4 runs and 7 hits over 5 innings. He struck out six and walked one while the World Series champions dropped to 6-12.

The longtime rivals hadn’t played with both teams below .500 this deep into a season since 1992.

Acquired from Seattle in an offseason trade, Paxton adjusted well after Yankees special adviser Carlos Beltran informed the left-hander he was tipping pitches during a lousy start last week in Houston. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone also said before the game he thought Paxton’s stuff had dulled a bit since spring training.

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 2 Tyler Glasnow allowed 2 runs over 7 innings in winning his fourth consecutive start to begin the season, Avisail Garcia drove in three runs, and host Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for its seventh victory in eight games. BLUE JAYS 6, TWINS 5 Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-out single in the seventh inning, delivering the go-ahead hit for the second consecutive game, as visiting Toronto beat Minnesota

RANGERS 5, ANGELS 0 Mike Minor threw a three-hitter for his first career shutout while Joey Gallo and Asdrubal Cabrera hit two-run home runs as host Texas beat Los Angeles.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 1 Yoan Moncada hit a two home runs for his first multihomer game and Leury Garcia added a two-run drive to power host Chicago past Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 9, BRAVES 6 Christian Walker homered leading off the ninth inning and visiting Arizona rallied against the shaky Atlanta bullpen.

BREWERS 8, CARDINALS 4 Christian Yelich welcomed hard-throwing prospect Ryan Helsley to the big leagues with a three-run home run, his eighth against St. Louis this season, to help send host Milwaukee to a victory over St. Louis

PHILLIES 13, METS 4 Scott Kingery and J.T. Realmuto each had 3 hits and 5 RBI, helping host Philadelphia cruise to a victory over New York.

CUBS 4, MARLINS 0 Jose Quintana gave up 6 hits in 7 innings to lead visiting Chicago to a victory over Miami. Quintana (2-1) struck out seven and extended his scoreless innings streak to 14. Javier Baez went 3 for 4 and hit his fifth home run, a solo shot to the opposite field off Adam Conley in the eighth.

GIANTS 7, NATIONALS 3 Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt and Steven Duggar homered off fastballs from Stephen Strasburg, and visiting San Francisco powered its way to a victory over Washington. The Giants came in with a grand total of 10 home runs through their first 17 games. The only major league club with fewer was the Detroit Tigers, with seven in 15 games. ROCKIES 8, PADRES 2 Nolan Arenado homered for the third consecutive game — a two-run shot on his 28th birthday — and Jon Gray pitched seven innings for visiting Colorado which beat San Diego.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 5, TIGERS 3 (10) Starling Marte hit a two-run homer run in the 10th inning to lift visiting Pittsburgh to a victory over Detroit. Jung Ho Kang also went deep for Pittsburgh, which blew a 3-0 lead but recovered to win when Marte hit a two-out drive off Shane Greene (0-1). Detroit’s closer hadn’t allowed a run all season.

