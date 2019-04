In this week's WholeHog Baseball Podcast, ESPN play-by-play announcer Clay Matvick helps preview Arkansas' top 10 series against Mississippi State.

Plus, Teddy Cahill of Baseball America breaks down the upcoming vote for a third assistant coach in college baseball.

You can find all of our podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and SoundCloud by searching for "WholeHogSports."