Police: 1 questioned after stabbing in parking lot of Popeyes in Little Rock

A man was taken in for questioning Wednesday afternoon after he stabbed a woman in the parking lot of a Popeyes Louisiana Chicken in Little Rock, authorities said.

Witnesses flagged down a police officer at approximately 1 p.m. near the Popeyes at 3208 S. University Ave. and reported a stabbing in the lot, police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

While en route to the eatery, officers saw an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officer who had turned on his lights and was following a car that was leaving the scene, Barnes said.

Officers joined in the pursuit and later took the man in for questioning, Barnes said. The victim and the suspect have not yet been identified.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, Barnes said. The severity of her injury was not immediately available.

Barnes said the Game and Fish officer saw police officers coming toward the parking lot, saw the man attempting to flee and followed as a precaution.