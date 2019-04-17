Police: 3-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver in North Little Rock

A 3-year-old child was injured Wednesday evening by a hit-and-run driver in North Little Rock, according to the police department.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Prothro Street, and were advised that the child had been struck by a vehicle. They were told the vehicle fled the scene.

The child was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment. The child's condition is not known at this time, according to police.

Police said late Wednesday the driver has not been located and their identity is unknown.