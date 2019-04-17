MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech win GAC title

Arkansas Tech University won the Great American Conference title by three strokes over Henderson State University at the Hot Springs Country Club's Arlington Course.

The Wonder Boys shot a 864, while the Reddies finished at 867. Harding University was fifth with a 900. Southern Arkansas University was sixth with a 906 and the University of Arkansas at Monticello was ninth with a 914.

Individually, Andre Jacobs of Arkansas Tech won the individual title with a 212 (69-70-73). Trey DePriest of Henderson State finished second with a 213 (71-70-72).

Francois Jacobs of Arkansas Tech finished third with a 215 (72-73-70). Teammate Kellen Gray was tied for seventh at 219 (72-75-72). Shawn Tsai finished tied for 10th at 220 (75-70-75).

For Henderson State, Kevin Boutier finished tied for seventh with a 219 (74-70-75). Cameron McRae (71-74-75) and Nick Shapiro (74-76-70) finished tied for 10th with a a 220.

ASU finishes fifth in Texas

Arkansas State University's Zan Luka Stirm (66-72-74) finished tied for second with a 212 at the Bayou City Collegiate in Pearland, Texas.

Stirn, Jake Benson of Rice and Zac Owens of Wichita State finished one stroke behind Texas-San Antonio's Collin Clark (70-68-73).

As a team, the Red Wolves finished fifth with a 871 (289-294-288). Sam Houston State won the tournament with an 862 (282-287-293). Texas-San Antonio was second with a 868 (293-289-286).

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU fifth after two rounds in SBC

Arkansas State University is in fifth place after two rounds at the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Red Wolves shot a 593 (299-294). South Alabama leads with a 585 (295-290). Texas State is second at 586 (290-296) and Troy is in third place at 588 (291-297). The University of Arkansan at Little Rock is last among 11 teams with a 628 (311-317).

Individually, Olivia Schmidt is tied for fifth with a 145 (77-68). UALR is led by Emelie Blenow, who is tied for 24th with a 151 (76-75).

Arkansas Tech tops in GAC

Arkansas Tech University shot a final round 287 to win the Great American Conference tournament by 14 strokes over Southwestern Oklahoma State at the Hot Springs Country Club's Park Course.

The Golden Suns finished with a 885, while Southwestern Oklahoma shot a 898. Henderson State was third with a 932. Harding University was fifth with a 959. Southern Arkansas University was seventh with a 997 and the University of Arkansas at Monticello was ninth with a 1,011.

Individually, Allie Weiner of Arkansas Tech won with a 219 (77-75-67). Teammates Jacqueline Klemm (73-75-75) and Peerada Piddon (75-75-73) finished tied for third with a 223. Pia Nunbhakdi finished tied for fifth with a 225 (79-74-72), and Sydney Staton finished tied for seventh with a 227 (75-74-78).

Hanna Brauburger led Henderson State with a ninth-place finish by shooting a 228 (80-73-75).

UAFS finishes sixth in Heartland

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith finished sixth at the Heartland Conference Tournament in Horseshoe Bay, Texas.

The Lions shot a 930, while Dallas Baptist won the tournament with a 874. Oklahoma Christian was second with a 895.

Individually, Emily Martin (76-80-75) led UAFS with a 231 to finish sixth.

TENNIS

UCA's Xin earns Southland honor

Chunxi Xin of the University of Central Arkansas was named women's player of the week by the Southland Conference on Tuesday.

Xin defeated Nini Memishishi of Abilene Christian in straight sets, handing Memishishi her third loss of the season.

Improving to 7-2 in league doubles action, Xin and teammate Marli Van Heerden topped their Wildcat counterparts 6-4, as ACU lost its first doubles match point since March 1.

BASEBALL

UAFS' Polly wins Heartland award

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith senior Korbin Polly was named Heartland Conference pitcher of the week on Tuesday.

Polly made his second start of the season and allowed no runs on 6 hits with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts over 7 innings in a 5-0 victory over Rogers State on Thursday.

The Hillcats hit .214 against the senior right-hander, who also has made seven relief appearances.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Brunk to lead Fort Smith Southside girls

Robert Brunk was named the new girls basketball coach at Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday.

Brunk is a native of Roland, Okla., which is just across the Arkansas River from Fort Smith. He has had coaching stops as an assistant at Muldrow, Okla., before head coaching stops at Stilwell, Okla., and Sallisaw (Okla.) Central.

Southside finished the 0-24 in 2018-19, the worst record since the school started the girls basketball program in the mid-1970s.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 04/17/2019