Teen fatally shot in southwest Arkansas parking lot, police say; 19-year-old held

A 19-year-old faces a murder charge after police said an argument with an 18-year-old woman in a southwest Arkansas parking lot led to her death early Wednesday morning.

A shooting call drew officers to the Village Park South Apartments in the 2200 block of East Street, at about 12:30 a.m., according to a release by Texarkana police. Authorities determined the shooting victim, Jaqualyn Paxton, was taken by friends to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries, authorities said.

Police and Miller County deputies quickly located and arrested Markelle Davis, who was found near the complex in his vehicle, said Sgt. Kristi Bennett, spokeswoman for the Texarkana Police Department.

Authorities believe Paxton and Davis, who were acquaintances, were arguing in the apartment complex’s parking lot before Paxton was shot.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Davis faces a charge of first-degree murder and was being held in the Miller County jail Wednesday morning with no bond set, according to authorities.