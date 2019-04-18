1 killed, 2 injured in Arkansas highway wreck, police say

A woman was killed and two others injured after a driver crossed into the path of another vehicle along an Arkansas highway, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said Alyssa Anderson, 25, of Rison was at the intersection of Arkansas 530 and 114 just before noon Wednesday when she failed to yield for an oncoming driver near Star City.

Police said a 2000 Ford collided into the right side of Anderson's Toyota and both vehicles went off opposite sides of the highway. Anderson suffered fatal injuries in the wreck.

The report said the driver and passenger in the Ford — a 71- and 72-year-old from Star City — went to the hospital for injuries.

Authorities noted cloudy weather and dry roads at the time of the crash.

Preliminary figures show at least 117 people were killed on Arkansas roads so far this year. That includes at least 21 deaths in April, according to state police data.