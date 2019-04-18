Fishing hot spots

LAKE OUACHITA Black bass fishing is excellent with Yum Dingers, floating worms, flukes and topwater lures fished in and around pockets or over points. Stripers are biting on the west end of the lake on shad-colored lipless crankbaits, C-10 Redfins and live bait. Bream fishing is good with grubs and worms near brush at 20-25 feet. Crappie are biting jigs or minnows near brush at 15-18 feet. Catfish are biting live bait on limb lines and trot lines.

LAKE CONWAY Bass fishing is excellent with plastic worms, lizards and spinnerbaits. Bream are biting redworms and crickets. Crappie are biting minnows or jigs near the shoreline. Catfish are biting big minnows and shad on trotlines.

BEAVER LAKE Spotted bass and smallmouth bass are biting Robo Worms on shaky head jigs on main lake points. Largemouth bass are staging off spawning areas, and they should start spawning on the next full moon, as will crappie. Crappie are biting from 2-12 feet deep on wood cover in Blue Springs and the War Eagle River. Bowfisherman are taking gar and carp in shallow water. Jug fishermen are catching catfish on flats.

Photo by Kirk Montgomery

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

