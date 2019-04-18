Flash flood warning area includes Little Rock metro; several districts cancel class

This screenshot of National Weather Service radar shows rain across much of Arkansas on Thursday morning.

A flash flood warning is set for several counties in Arkansas, including the Little Rock metro area, as heavy rain continued to fall early Thursday.

Bryant Schools, the Pulaski County Special School District, the Benton School District and the Sheridan School District canceled class for the day because of flooding.

The National Weather Service said up to 3 inches of rain has already fallen across parts of central Arkansas with more to come before the storms clear out.

Some flooded roads were already being reported in Lonoke County, and "additional flooding is expected," the weather service said in a statement. In Pulaski County, Arkansas 100 was closed because of high water.

[TRAFFIC MAP: Live map shows latest conditions throughout the state]

Bryant said it was canceling class for the day "due to flooding throughout the district." The Pulaski County district closed, but it said the district office would remain open.

Check back for updates.