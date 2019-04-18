LR man gets 8 years for break-in

A 39-year-old Little Rock man who broke into his neighbor's home and surprised her as she was getting out of the shower has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Timothy Bernard Packer was arrested Oct. 20 after Christine Goss, 29, chased him out of her South Maple Street home with her gun, according to a police report.

Little Rock officers found Packer hiding a couple of houses away. Court records show he lived across the street from Goss in the 700 block of South Maple Street in the Central Heights neighborhood.

Goss told police that, just before 1 p.m., she had gotten out of the shower and found her front door open. She walked into the living room just as Packer stepped out of the kitchen, she said.

Goss yelled at him to get out and told him she was getting her gun. Goss grabbed the weapon, and when Packer saw it, he ran out of the house, she told police. The report doesn't say whether Goss knew Packer.

Sentencing papers filed Tuesday show Packer pleaded no contest to breaking or entering, reduced from residential burglary, in exchange for the eight-year sentence imposed by Circuit Judge Herb Wright in a plea agreement negotiated by deputy prosecutor Sam Jackson and defense attorney Joe Joslin.

Packer was on probation at the time of his October arrest for a 2015 residential burglary conviction. He and another man, Termin Morris, burglarized the home of another Maple Street neighbor, Onika Davis, on Jan. 20, 2015, court records show.

Police arrested the men while investigating a complaint about a suspicious person at Davis' home. Police found the men on the back porch of the house with Davis' purse, along with medication, a cellphone, an iPad, phone and wallet.

Packer told police that his girlfriend lived at the house and that he "wanted to get what was his" because she would not let him inside, court records show.

Morris, 34, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty while Packer was sentenced to four years on probation in June 2015.

