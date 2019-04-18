Little Rock police chief asks protesters to remain 'civil' in first news conference

Little Rock’s new police chief Keith Humphrey said Thursday that he knew there would be civil disobedience as citizens protest the officer-involved shooting of Bradley Blackshire, but asked that those protests remain nonviolent.

In a news conference that addressed no-knock warrants, body cameras and a potential citizen review board at the department, Humphrey said one word will define his reign over the capital city’s police force: transparency.

“I know that it is important for citizens to hear that from me,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said he knows citizens will continue to protest the Feb. 22 shooting that left Blackshire dead and Officer Charles Starks relieved of duty, but said he draws a line at property damage and violence.

“We want any protest to be civil,” Humphrey said. “It’s frustrating. The lengths of the investigations are frustrating … I can assure you when the final outcome [is known], you’ll understand why these processes take so long.”

Humphrey said after speaking with citizens at a Tuesday protest, he did not believe the demonstrations would become violent.

The police chief assured residents that a citizen review board is in the works, and said the department hoped to receive bids for body cameras in the near future.

