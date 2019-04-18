Officers detain man in stabbing in LR

A man was taken in for questioning Wednesday afternoon after police say he stabbed a woman in a Popeyes Louisiana Chicken parking lot in Little Rock.

Witnesses flagged down a police officer about 1 p.m. Wednesday near the Popeyes at 3208 S. University Ave. and reported the stabbing, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

While en route to the eatery, Barnes said officers saw an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officer who had turned on his vehicle's lights and was following a car that was fleeing the scene.

Officers joined the pursuit and took the man in for questioning, Barnes said. The suspect had not been publicly identified as of Wednesday evening.

The woman was transported to a hospital, and her injuries were not considered life-threatening, Barnes said.

Barnes said the Game and Fish Commission officer saw police officers' vehicles approaching the parking lot, saw the man flee in the the car and followed as a precaution.

Boyfriend sought in assault, gunfire

A Little Rock man slammed his girlfriend's head through a truck window and fired multiple shots at her, her two children ages 2 and 5, and her sister, a police report said.

Officers said Semaj Danta Thompson, 24, became angry when his girlfriend asked him to move out of their apartment at 4800 Terra Vista Drive. The woman suffered severe cuts on her face, the report said. He then shot at her and her children as they drove away from him, the report said.

Officers said Thompson also fired multiple shots at the woman's sister, who had arrived to check on her, the report said.

Thompson left the apartment in a vehicle and had not been arrested as of Wednesday evening, according to the Pulaski County jail roster and the police report.

18-year-old charged in school incident

A school resource officer pepper-sprayed an 18-year-old Tuesday after the teen pushed him during an argument, an arrest report said.

The school resource officer at J.A. Fair High School in Little Rock reported seeing a group of students gather as though they were going to fight Tuesday afternoon and told the students to disperse, an arrest report said.

Braylon Rashaud Porter refused to leave, insulted the officer and pushed him, the report said. The officer then pepper -sprayed him, the report said.

Porter was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and was transported to the Pulaski County jail. He was not listed in the jail's roster Wednesday evening.

Metro on 04/18/2019