April 25-27 NFL Draft, Nashville, Tenn.

May 3-6 or May 10-13 Teams may hold rookie minicamps.

May 20-22 Spring Meeting, Key Biscayne, Fla.

Aug. 1 Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 3 Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8-10 First preseason weekend.

Aug. 31 Cutdown to 53-player roster.

Sept. 5 Regular season begins.

Sports on 04/18/2019