Northeast Arkansas man killed after slamming into back of tractor-trailer, police say

A 22-year-old driver was killed after his pickup struck the back of a tractor-trailer Wednesday night in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened around 10:20 p.m. near East Nettleton Avenue and East Parker Road in Jonesboro.

Landon Furnish of Jonesboro made a right turn onto Nettleton Avenue before his pickup slammed into the back of a Freightliner, authorities said.

He suffered fatal injuries in the wreck.

The report didn’t list anyone else as being injured in the crash.

Officials noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the collision.

At least 117 people have died in wrecks along Arkansas roads so far this year, including at least 21 in April, according to preliminary data.