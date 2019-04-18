Plea guilty to taking photos of girls nude

A Washington County man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Fayetteville to two charges that accused him of taking photographs of minor females who were nude or partially nude.

Federal court records show Christopher Nebling, 35, entered the pleas to two counts of sexual exploitation of minors via the production of child pornography.

He was charged in February in a six-count federal indictment with four counts of sexual exploitation of minors and two counts of possession of child pornography. His plea agreement with the government said the other two sexual exploitation charges and the two child pornography possession charges will be dismissed when he is sentenced.

A sentencing date will be set after the court's probation office completes a pre-sentence report, which typically takes six to eight weeks. He could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison on each charge with a minimum term of 15 years, the plea agreement said.

Nebling's plea agreement said he used his cellphone to take photos of a 10-year-old girl Nov. 6 and a 17-year-old girl Nov. 19 with their breasts and genitals exposed.

The plea agreement said Springdale police received a report Nov. 20 about the rape of a 17-year-old girl. Nebling was arrested and charged Jan. 19 in Washington County Circuit Court with rape and second-degree sexual assault.

As part of the police investigation, officers confiscated and examined two cellphones from Nebling and found photos of the girls. He admitted taking the photos, the plea agreement said.

Circuit court records show that, while he is in federal custody, he has been scheduled to stand trial on the state charges May 30.

State Desk on 04/18/2019