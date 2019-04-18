Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK No Nacha Na in the fourth

BEST BET Blushing Bella in the eighth

LONG SHOT Collection in the third

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 131-435 (30.2 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice



***plenty to like

**things to like



*educated guess

1 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $6,250

**GHOSTED easily defeated maiden-claimers over a muddy track in her second start after a long layoff, and she is spotted to repeat in a bottom-level conditioned claiming race. BIG KITTY KITTY is taking a slight drop in price on the heels of a vastly improved third-place finish. ARKANSAS ALLEY finished fast in a 3-length victory against state-bred maiden-claimers, and the improving filly has top connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Ghosted Borel Moquett 3-1

2 Big Kitty Kitty Birzer Smith 7-2

7 Arkansas Alley Santana Cox 5-2

5 Pleasure and Glory Roman Petalino 4-1

1 Lively Spell Bridgmohan Mason 8-1

1a Button Mushroom WDe La Cruz Hornsby 8-1

6 Fortressa Lara Williamson 10-1

4 Sassy Olivia Ann Morales Martin 15-1

8 Primary First Canchari Martin 15-1

2 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

**MY GIRL ROCKET is dropping in class on the heels of three consecutive second-place finishes, and her speed always has her positioned to win. STORM STRIDE finished second on a muddy track March 30, and she is a logical threat if able to hold form for new connections. ANGEL'S CUT raced evenly against much better in her only race as a 2-year-old, and she is an upset candidate if fit after a four-month vacation.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 My Girl Rocket Eramia Broberg 3-1

11 Storm Stride Bridgmohan Duncan 8-1

6 Angel's Cut Quinonez Wiggins 8-1

2 Shell Locket Roman Martin 10-1

10 De Melo Lara Young 12-1

7 Cactus Cheque Birzer Smith 8-1

5 Franki D Oro Hill Morse 6-1

1 Flume Harr Jones 5-1

9 Mia Angel S Canchari Silva 12-1

3 Miss Larissa Morales Anderson 15-1

4 Eva's Candy Thompson Hall 12-1

3 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

**COLLECTION splashed his way to a 7-length maiden victory last season at Indiana, and he is taking a significant drop after a pair of useful sprint races. EVERADO broke his maiden in his first race for leading trainer Steve Asmussen, which earned the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure. JERSEY'S HEAT was beaten less than 1 length at this same level March 29, and he is switching from an apprentice to a winning veteran rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Collection Canchari Morse 8-1

1 Everado Santana Asmussen 3-1

4 Jersey's Heat Bridgmohan Mason 4-1

6 Intimidating Thompson Loy 9-2

11 Dream Baby Dream Eramia Young 8-1

3 Knight Errant Hill Zito 6-1

7 Starlin Elliott Compton 15-1

9 Data Gold Quinonez Von Hemel 12-1

8 Hamazing Vision Loveberry Hornsby 15-1

2 Forestry's Buddy Roman Turner 20-1

10 Justin Zee Meche Ruiz 20-1

4 Purse $38,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

***NO CACHA NA was a two-time winner at Fair Grounds, and the wet-track specialist has route speed and a powerful trainer-rider team. SEEDS OF TIME passed tired rivals in her sprint tune-up. She was a decisive two-turn winner just two races back, which came over a muddy track. GLAMORIZED was narrowly defeated at this level in her 2019 debut, and she drew a favorable two-turn post position.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 No Cacha Na Santana Asmussen 5-2

4 Seeds of Time Hill Catalano 2-1

1 Glamorized Canchari Robertson 7-2

2 Mostly Awesome Rocco Martin 8-1

3 Infuse Elliott Hartman 5-1

7 Acorn Street Eramia Cates 8-1

5 Holdthatlove Birzer Chleborad 20-1

5 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

**LIL TATER has raced competitively in her past two races, and her recent works with blinkers on have been much improved. SAVEDBYANANGEL has raced well as the second betting choice in her past two races, and she recorded a bullet workout since. FIRM ALEXIS has finished fast in two in-the-money finishes, and the lightly raced filly should continue to improve with experience.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Lil Tater Loveberry Loy 4-1

5 Savedbyanangel Thompson Prather 3-1

9 Firm Alexis Bridgmohan Mason 7-2

14 Primarily Paula WDe La Cruz McBride 9-2

1 Warm Beauty Birzer Roberts 10-1

8 Rosemary Beach Santana Cates 8-1

13 Jeweled Crown Eramia Turner 10-1

6 Tedders Angel Court Dixon 10-1

12 Presley Eramia Neatherlin 15-1

3 Lynne T Morales Duncan 15-1

10 Melissa WDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

11 My Little Spitfire Meche Fires 20-1

4 Tapit Right Harr Ives 20-1

7 Nariz Canela Padron-Barcenas Bahena 12-1

6 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

**DESERT MADAM showed a fondness for this track in 2018, and the front-runner ships in good form from Delta. COUNCIL RULES finished second in a similar race in her last start, and the winner came back to win again at Keeneland. This mare is half of a strong entry with the top selection. ALITTLECOMPLICATED has been finishing with determination in three races this season, and she has an improved chance at victory if the track is wet.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Desert Madam Cohen Broberg 2-1

1a Council Rules Cohen Broberg 2-1

8 Alittlecomplicated Elliott Shorter 3-1

2 Valiant Lady Bridgmohan Mason 10-1

9 Serious I Candy Thompson Hall 6-1

6 Boathouse View Quinonez Frazee 15-1

11 J P's Gladys WDe La Cruz Puhl 15-1

5 Racey Reecey Borel Von Hemel 15-1

3 Crimson Creed Vazquez Villafranco 6-1

10 Ring Me Up Baze Cristel 12-1

4 Zella Rose Birzer Chleborad 20-1

7 Maid Easy Canchari Silva 20-1

7 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

**IMPRESSED is an unraced colt with a series of encouraging workouts at Houston, and leading trainer Steve Asmussen strikes at a high rate with this kind. SURVEY finished third in an unusually fast maiden-claimer only two races back, and he is dropping in class after a fifth-place finish. AUGIE consistently owns the fastest Beyer figures in the field, but little morning activity over the past seven weeks has me concerned about taking a short price on new connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Impressed Santana Asmussen 4-1

4 Survey Cohen Diodoro 9-2

7 Augie Lara Garcia 5-2

3 Freemore Hill Hartman 10-1

2 Gowdy Elliott Holthus 6-1

10 Midland Rocco Morse 10-1

8 Tsali Court Fires 15-1

1 Dontbefoolish Harr Fires 20-1

5 Staccato Vazquez Villafranco 15-1

9 Millwood Birzer Van Meter 12-1

11 Little Mark Quinonez Frazee 20-1

6 D'oros Ruler Morales Anderson 30-1

8 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, starter optional claiming

***BLUSHING BELLA convincingly defeated $10,000 claimers over a muddy strip in her first race for trainer Cipriano Contreras, and she has the class to move up and win at this level. CHILEAN QUEEN won her sixth career race at Oaklawn when defeating $12,500 claimers, and the one-run closer has a winning record on wet tracks. FASTANISTA is dropping in class for new and winning trainer John Ortiz, and her Beyer figures are competitive with the major contenders.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Blushing Bella WDe La Cruz Contreras 10-1

5 Chilean Queen Eramia Milligan 5-2

7 Fastanista Baze Ortiz 7-2

1 Aunt Gayle Hill McKellar 6-1

3 Euro Me Loveberry Loy 5-1

2 Ms Fifty First St. Santana Cates 3-1

8 She's Undawnted Harr Ives 20-1

4 Easter Indy Birzer Martin 12-1

9 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

SLICK SILVER** has not raced since last summer at Saratoga, but he finished second in his first two career races last winter at Oaklawn and Fair Grounds. Recent works are upbeat for trainer Steve Asmussen. NIFTY has rallied in consecutive runner-up finishes, and the beaten post-time favorite can make amends. TUT'S REVENGE has finished in-the-money in his past two races. He possesses good early speed and deserves strong consideration.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Slick Silver Santana Asmussen 6-1

10 Nifty Borel Jones 7-2

8 Tut's Revenge WDe La Cruz Stuart 9-2

1 Loopallu Elliott Hartman 5-1

5 Wild Popit Canchari Morse 6-1

9 Firecrow Baze Moquett 6-1

6 Runaway Wind Loveberry Robertson 10-1

7 Kansas City Zip Lara Williamson 15-1

11 Lea Ridge Vazquez Van Meter 12-1

4 Curlin's On Fire Eramia Duke 20-1

2 J M White Lighting Morales Deatherage 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race has plenty of contention, therefore putting a likely contender like MY GIRL ROCKET on top of several fillies and mares in a 10-cent superfecta could pay off handsomely. The sixth race begins a 50-cent Pick-4 and as many as five need to be used to begin the wager. The seventh race is also contentious, and four or five horses appear needed to cover the race. The eighth appears a three-horse race, and the ninth is another competitive race that translates into a potentially big payoff, and a more expensive bet.

Sports on 04/18/2019