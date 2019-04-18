State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BREWER;Poor;--;--;Poor

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

CLEAR;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

CONWAY;Excellent;Good;Good;Good

GREERS FERRY;Good;Fair;Good;Excellent

HARRIS BRAKE;--;--;--;--

MAUMELLE;--;--;--;--

NORRELL;Good;Good;Good;Good

OVERCUP;Good;Poor;Good;Good

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Excellent;Poor;Fair;Excellent

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Fair;Poor;Fair

SUNSET;Good;Good;Good;Good

VALENCIA;Good;--;Fair;--

WILLASTEIN;Good;Fair;--;--

WINONA;Excellent;Good;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK)Fair;--;--;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;Fair;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Corps of Engineers is running one hydropower generator around the clock. Wade fishing is not possible. Use San Juan worms, microjigs and streamers for fly-fishing. For Trout Magnet fishing, cotton candy and hot pink-colored bodies on silver and chartreuse jigheads.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;--;--;--;--

WHITE RIVER

Brown trout have been biting anything from minnows to sculpins and some silver flash lures. Some browns have even been caught on PowerBait and shrimp. Rainbow trout are being caught on white jigs. The annual stocking of the cutthroat trout occurred last month, and several cutthroats have been caught on yellow egg patterns.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;Fair;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Excellent;Fair;Good;Excellent

BEAVER TAILWATER Fishing from a boat is ideal in flowing water. Trout will hit 1/4-ounce jigs in various colors, PowerBaits fished under light terminal tackle and stickbaits.

FAYETTEVILLE;--;--;--;--

FORT SMITH;Excellent;--;--;--

SEQUOYAH;Good;Fair;Good;Good

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

CHARLES;Good;Good;Good;Good

CROWN;Good;Fair;Fair;Good

WHITE RIVER;Fair;Poor;Poor;Fair

SPRING RIVER Trout are biting olive woollies and White Lightnings for fly fishermen. Overcast days have been very productive, and on sunny days it's all about getting the fly down. There have been really nice bug hatches of mayfly and caddis flies on sunny mornings. Nymphs work well during hatches. Hot pink Trout Magnets fished off the bottom have been hot for spin fishermen. Silver spinners are doing well on the sunny days.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Good;Fair;--;Fair

MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;Good;Good

GREESON;Good;--;--;Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Fair;Poor;Fair;Fair

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;Fair;--;--;Good

DARDANELLE;Fair;Good;Fair;Fair

DEGRAY;Excellent;--;--;Good

HAMILTON;Good;--;--;--

NIMROD;Excellent;--;--;Fair

OUACHITA;Excellent;Fair;Fair;Good

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Heavy water releases from Carpenter Dam have created treacherous boating conditions in the tailrace. Boating and wading the tailrace has been out of the question all week, and no productive fishing will take place until the volume of water subsides. A storm forecast for early today is expected to bring 1-3 inches of rain to our area and will prolong the heavy flows. No one should attempt to navigate the Carpenter Dam tailrace for any reason until the lake returns to much safer conditions.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Fair;--;Good;Fair

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;Good;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;--;--;--;--

