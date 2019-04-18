Vehicle hits child in NLR, speeds away

A 3-year-old child was injured by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night, according to North Little Rock police.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Prothro Street about 6:30 p.m. in reference to the child being struck by vehicle, according to a news release from the Police Department. The condition of the child, who was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital, was not known, the release said.

The identity of the child was not released.

After hitting the child, the vehicle fled, according to the release. Late Wednesday, the unidentified driver had not been located.

No additional information was available Wednesday night.

Metro on 04/18/2019