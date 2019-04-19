2 drivers killed in separate crashes on wet highways in state

Two Arkansas drivers were killed Thursday in separate highway crashes where vehicles veered off wet roads, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said 36-year-old Rusty McPherson of Romance was driving a 2002 Jaguar north on Arkansas 5 around 9:25 p.m. in Cabot when the vehicle went off the right side of the highway and hit a concrete culvert. McPherson suffered fatal injuries.

A highway trooper responded to a separate deadly crash around 3 p.m. on Arkansas 263 in Stone County near the Baxter County line.

Police said Michael Phillips, 55, of Shirley died after his 2001 Chevrolet went off the road and struck a tree.

Reports said the roads were wet in both crashes. Police noted heavy rain at the time of Phillips' wreck.

Preliminary figures show at least 120 people have died in wrecks along Arkansas roads since the beginning of the year, including at least 23 in April.