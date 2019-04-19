7th-inning HRs spur Travs

The Arkansas Travelers used a six-run seventh inning to pull away for an 8-2 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Arkansas hit three home runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie.

Logan Taylor hit a two-run home run to give the Travs a 4-2 lead. With two outs, Donnie Walton's two-run home run extended the lead to 6-2.

Kyle Lewis walked, then Dom Thompson-Williams hit the Travs' third two-run home run of the inning, this one making it 8-2.

Arkansas trailed 1-0 entering the top of the third inning, but Lewis hit a two-run single to give the Travs a 2-1 lead.

Tulsa tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning on Omar Estevez' RBI single.

Lewis and Taylor each went 2 for 4 to lead the Travs. They both drove in two runs.

Estevez had two hits for the Drillers.

Jack Anderson (1-0) earned the victory in relief of starter Anthony Misiewicz, allowing two hits in two innings. Misiewicz pitched 5 innings and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits while striking out 5.

J.D. Martin (0-2) took the loss for Tulsa. Martin allowed 8 runs on 8 hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Sports on 04/19/2019