At the post

DAY 49 of 57

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,500

NOTE Thursday's on-track, off-track and total handle figures were not reported.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Keeneland, 12:05 p.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Gulfstream Park, 12:15 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:30 p.m.; Indiana Grand, 1:05 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Evangeline, 5:50 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Lone Star Park, 6:35 p.m.

SANTANA WINS TWICE

Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. won two races Thursday, giving him a slight lead over David Cohen for the Oaklawn riding title.

Santana, who is seeking his seventh consecutive title, and Cohen were tied with 59 victories coming into Thursday. Santana broke the tie in the first race, riding Arkansas Alley over 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 13.17 seconds to pay $6.80, $3.40 and $2.60. He won again in the fourth race aboard No Cacha Na for trainer Steven Asmussen, covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.82 to pay $6.20, $3.40 and $2.20.

"Usually, I'm way in the lead," Ruben Munoz, Santana's longtime agent, said. "I'll worry about [the riding title] May 4, but I like my chances. I just think we've won the real significant races that I really wanted to win. This meet, we've been able to do extremely well in them."

Three of Santana's five stakes victories this year have been for Asmussen, including the Fantasy Stakes with Lady Apple and the Count Fleet Sprint Handicap with Mitole last weekend.

"We don't have the volume like the other rider, when it comes to some type of races that I really don't thrive in," Munoz said. "But our horses have shown up on the big days."

Cohen's agent Bill Castle said in a text message that Cohen "will be riding straight through to the end of the Oaklawn Park" before riding at Churchill Downs beginning May 9.

Information for this report was provided by the Oaklawn media department

Sports on 04/19/2019