Corbin earns his pay as Nats top struggling Giants

WASHINGTON -- Now this is what the Washington Nationals were looking for when they plunked down $140 million to add Patrick Corbin to the rotation.

Corbin took a one-hitter into the eighth inning to earn his first victory with Washington, and the Nationals beat the punchless San Francisco Giants 4-2 Thursday in the deciding matchup of a three-game series.

Signed to a six-year contract in December after pitching for six seasons in Arizona, Corbin started three games without a decision with his new team.

In this one, the Nationals staked him to an early lead that he easily made stand up.

"It feels great to get my first win here as a Nat," the lefty said. "It seemed like every inning I was able to make pitches and get ahead of guys."

Corbin (1-0) struck out 9, walked 1 and a hit a batter over 72/3 innings against a struggling San Francisco offense that came in with a .208 average.

The lone hits against the 29-year-old were a fifth-inning double by Evan Longoria and a two-out RBI double by Erik Kratz in the eighth.

After Kratz broke up the shutout, Corbin exited to cheers from most of the 26,085 fans at the weekday afternoon game in the nation's capital.

"I still felt strong at the end," he said.

Kyle Barraclough entered and retired pinch-hitter Buster Posey. Sean Doolittle worked the ninth, giving up three hits and a run while earning his second save.

The Giants had problems with Corbin's fastball and the strike zone of plate umpire Ryan Additon. San Francisco Manager Bruce Bochy was tossed in the fifth inning and left fielder Brandon Belt was ejected in the seventh after he threw down his helmet in disgust over a called third strike.

For the Giants, it was an unfortunate case of subtraction by Additon.

"As big leaguers we make adjustments. He's got to do the same thing," Belt said. "We put too much into this game to have at-bats taken away. That's a tough pill to swallow."

Asked about the third strike that got him ousted, Belt said, "At no point was it a strike. That's the tough thing."

There were a combined 23 strikeouts in the game, 12 of them called.

San Francisco starter Drew Pomeranz (0-2) gave up 4 runs and 6 hits in 42/3 innings. He struck out seven but walked three.

After the Giants went down in order to start the game, Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom half for a 1-0 lead. San Francisco is the only team in the majors that hasn't scored in the first and is 6 for 63 (.095) in the inning.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, BRAVES 1 Christian Walker continued his remarkable late-innings production with a two-run home run in the seventh, Luke Weaver got Arizona off to a good start and the Diamondbacks beat host Atlanta to complete a three-game sweep.

DODGERS 3, BREWERS 1 Cody Bellinger hit his 10th home run, Max Muncy also went deep, and Julio Urias struck out a career-high nine and allowed one hit in six strong innings as Los Angeles beat host Milwaukee.

ROCKIES 6, PHILLIES 2 Ryan McMahon homered twice and had five RBI in his return to the lineup and Kyle Freeland pitched six scoreless innings as Colorado beat visiting Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 6, RAYS 5 (11) Joey Rickard drove in the winning run in the 11th inning with an RBI double, his fourth hit of the game, and Baltimore beat host Tampa Bay.

TIGERS 9, WHITE SOX 7 Nicholas Castellanos had three hits and drove in two runs as Detroit ended a five-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Chicago.

BLUE JAYS 7, TWINS 4 Randal Grichuk, Justin Smoak and Teoscar Hernandez hit home runs and Toronto beat host Minnesota.

ROYALS 6, YANKEES 1 Homer Bailey won consecutive starts for the first time since July 2017, holding New York to three hits over six innings and leading visiting Kansas City to a victory.

