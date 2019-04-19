Police say woman sold TV, stole it

A Little Rock woman sold a television set to a man Wednesday and broke into his house on Thursday to steal it back, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested Ella Reed, 57, on charges of robbery and theft of property Thursday after, they say, she stole a television set she had sold the day before, the report said.

Officers said Reed assaulted the disabled man before stealing the television set.

Reed was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Thursday evening.

Metro on 04/19/2019