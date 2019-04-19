Man shot in foot near downtown Little Rock, police say

Police responded to a Little Rock hospital after a 57-year-old came in Thursday afternoon saying an unknown gunman shot him in the foot just east of downtown, officials said.

Officers went to UAMS Medical Center around 3:45 p.m. The victim reportedly told investigators he had been walking in an alley near Bopp Liquor Store at 1021 East 9th St. when an unknown assailant shot him.

Officers searched the area, but couldn’t find where the shooting happened, according to the police report.

The victim declined to provide additional details to police, the report said.

No arrests were made at the time of the report, which didn’t include a description of the shooter.