GOLF

Lowry leads by 1

Shane Lowry was convinced his game was on the rise, despite his poor scoring. He finally showed that Thursday in the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, S.C., shooting a 6-under 65 to take a one-shot lead. Trey Mullinax, Daniel Berger, Luke List, Ryan Moore and Ryan Palmer were tied for second. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson, coming off a second-place tie at Masters last week, rallied with two birdies in his final seven holes for a 68, leaving him three shot back. Lowry had not broken 70 in a stroke-play event since a 67 in the third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am in early February on his way to missing the cut. The Irishman missed three more cuts in the past five weeks, including going 78-73 to end his Masters after two rounds. Things changed for Lowry at Harbour Town Golf Links, where he birdied three of his first six holes. He made three more birdies on his back nine. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 69 and was tied for 27th. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) had an even-par 71.

Shelton, Seiffert tied

Robby Shelton and Chase Seiffert each shot a 7-under 65 to share the first round lead Thursday at the Web.com Tour's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship at Prattville, Ala. Matt Every, Chad Campbell and Austin Smotherman were tied for third at 6 under. Play was suspended because of darkness while three players remained on the course. Winds that gusted up to 25 mph affected play throughout the day. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 2-under 70. Four former Arkansas Razorbacks are playing in the tournament -- Sebastian Cappelen had a 1-under 71, Nicolas Echavarria and David Lingmerth each had a 1-over 73 and Ethan Tracy was at 2-over 74. Patrick Sullivan (UALR, Maumelle) shot a 3-over 75.

Korda out front

Nelly Korda recorded nine birdies in a bogey-free 63 Wednesday for a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Lotte Championship at Ko Olina Golf Club in Kapolei, Hawaii. Eun-Hee Ji birdied six of the final eight holes for an 8-under 64, and defending champion Brooke Henderson and Hyejin Choi, playing on a sponsor exemption, are two shots back. Hannah Green of Australia, who holed out for eagle from just inside 100 yards on the third hole, is tied for fifth at 66 with South Korean So Yeon Ryu. A big group at 67 includes 2016 Lotte champ Minjee Lee, In Gee Chun, sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn and rookies Suzuka Yamaguchi and Lilia Vu. Jin Young Ko, the new No. 1 after winning two of her last three starts, finished at 69. She is coming off a victory at the year's first major and has finished outside the top five just once in her last six starts. Kim Kaufman had a hole-in-one on the fourth hole -- the first of her six-year LPGA career. She shot 71. Hawaii's Michelle Wie -- the 2014 Lotte champion who is coming back from a wrist injury -- shot 77. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 5-under 67 and is tied for 11th place at 6 under. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) had a 3-under 69 and is tied at 37th at 3 under.

Big names set to play

Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson have committed to play in the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. The announcement was made Thursday, two-plus months before Detroit-based Quicken Loans brings a PGA Tour event to the Motor City for the first time. Johnson is currently the No. 1 player in the world ranking, Fowler is No. 10 and Watson ranks No. 17 in the world. Kevin Kisner, Charles Howell III, Si Woo Kim, rookie Cameron Champ, Billy Horschel, Aaron Wise, Jason Dufner and Lucas Glover have also committed to play in Detroit. The competition June 27-30 at Detroit Golf Club will be two weeks after the U.S. Open and four weeks before the British Open, giving organizers hope more stars will join the field.

TENNIS

Nadal, Djokovic advance

Defending champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic eased into the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals on Thursday, remaining on course to meet in the final of the clay-court tournament. After Djokovic beat unseeded American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-0, the 11-time champion Nadal handed Grigor Dimitrov yet another defeat, beating him 6-4, 6-1 in a repeat score of last year's semifinal between the two. Nadal will next play Guido Pella, having won both previous matches against the unseeded Argentine. Djokovic will next play 10th-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Medvedev defeated sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-2, 1-6, 6-4, beating him for the fourth time in four matches. Djokovic won the three previous matches against Medvedev, but today's match will be their first meeting on clay. Pella beat No. 11 Marco Cecchinato of Italy 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

BASEBALL

Oakland’s Davis gets his deal

Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis has gotten the long-term deal he wanted. The Athletics said Thursday they had agreed to a contract through the 2021 season. The new deal adds $33.75 million for 2020 and '21, which increased Davis' guarantee to $50.25 million over three years, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal had not been announced. Davis hit a majors-best 48 home runs last season while setting a career high with 123 RBI. He is leading the majors again with 10 home runs so far this season. He is batting .260 with 20 RBIs. He agreed in January to a $16.5 million, one-year contract and would have been eligible for free agency after this season.

Pedroia on 10-day IL

The Boston Red Sox have placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day injured list with left knee irritation. Pedroia, 35, started the season on the injured list with inflammation in his left knee. He was reinstated April 9 and appeared in four games with Boston, making four starts at second base and two as a designated hitter and going 2 for 20 (.100) with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. To fill Pedroia's spot, Boston is recalling right-handed pitcher Marcus Walden from Class AAA Pawtucket ahead of today's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

FOOTBALL

Ioannidis extends contract

The Washington Redskins have signed defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis to a multiyear contract extension. The team announced the deal Thursday. Ioannidis started nine games last season and finished third on the Redskins with a career-high 7½ sacks. Ioannidis, 25, has become a regular in Washington's defensive line rotation after being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. In three NFL seasons, the Temple product has 66 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovery in 38 games. With homegrown Ioannidis, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Tim Settle and 2018 pickup Caleb Brantley, the Redskins could have five defensive linemen 25 or younger next season.

SOCCER

MLS to expand to 30 teams

Major League Soccer will expand to 30 total teams in the upcoming years. Commissioner Don Garber made the announcement Thursday at the league's Board Of Governors meeting in Los Angeles. The league is currently at 24 teams, with FC Cincinnati joining the league this season. Nashville and Miami are teed up to start next year and Austin will come aboard in 2021. The board did not identify markets, but groups in Sacramento and St. Louis will be invited to give formal presentations to the league's expansion committee. A decision will be made in the coming months. It has not been determined when the new teams will join the league. MLS has set an expansion fee of $200 million for the team's 28th and 29th teams. A fee has not been set for the 30th franchise.

Sports on 04/19/2019