Pair arrested on Texas homicide warrant

Two men wanted in connection with a homicide in Texas "were acting strange" before an Arkansas police officer flagged their car as stolen and arrested them, authorities said Thursday.

Officers arrested Casey Wade Hughes, 21, and Justice Allen Stanford, 25, after they encountered a K-9 officer while getting gas before midnight Wednesday in Clinton.

The two had arrest warrants stemming from an April 1 killing in Waco, Texas, authorities there said. Further details about the case weren't immediately available, nor were details about the men's alleged role in the killing.

Clinton Police Chief John Willoughby said the officer noticed one of the men "acting really strange" after seeing him at the gas station.

Police later flagged the car as stolen out of Texas before officers arrested the two men without incident near a Walmart off U.S. 65, he said.

Hughes and Stanford remained in the Van Buren County jail Thursday pending extradition to Texas.

Police in Waco said the investigation was ongoing.

Willoughby said he wasn't sure why the men were in Clinton, a small city about 70 miles northwest of Little Rock.

"They were in the wrong place at the right time, I guess," the chief said.

State Desk on 04/19/2019