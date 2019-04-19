Police search for robber who held up Northwest Arkansas bank

An armed robber held up a Fayetteville bank the morning of April 19, 2019. Photo courtesy of Fayetteville police.

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas are looking for at least one armed robber who held up a bank Friday morning in Fayetteville.

Police said it happened around 8:40 a.m. when the gunman entered the Centennial Bank at 3010 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The man appeared to be in his early 20s and was wearing a blue jacket and blue pants with a stripe down the side, authorities said. A surveillance photo appeared to show the robber brandishing a handgun and filling a plastic bag at the counter.

