PREP TRACK: Winn remains busy at Wolverine Invitational

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Blakelee Winn of Pea Ridge leads the 3rd heat of the girls 100 meter hurdles Thursday, April 18, 2019, during the Wolverine Relays at Bentonville West in Centerton. Winn won with a time of 15.60 seconds.

CENTERTON -- Blakelee Winn could have requested a lighter workload, especially with the 4A-1 Conference just four days away.

That wasn't the case Thursday evening. The Pea Ridge sophomore took on four events and earned the girls' high-point honor with 34 points during the inaugural Wolverine Invitational.

At A Glance WOLVERINE INVITATIONAL Mixed 4x400 Relay 1. Bentonville West (Nick Whitlatch, Daniel Lestina, Rachel Wilson, Jada Curtis), 3:52.02; 2. Springdale Har-Ber, 3:53.37; 3. Springdale High, 3:56.94; 4. Siloam Springs, 4:04.03; 5. Rogers High, 4:07.15; 6. Fayetteville, 4:24.12; 7. Claremore, Okla., 4:30.87 Boys Team Scores 1. Fayetteville 128; 2. Rogers High 115; 3. Bentonville West 87; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 68; 5. Bentonville High 56; 6. Pea Ridge 54; 7. Springdale High 36; 8. Gravette 35; 9. Claremore, Okla. 33; 10. Siloam Springs 26; 11. Gentry 25 100 1. Joshua Workman, Rogers, 11.03; 2. Cole Joyce, Bentonville, 11.22; 3. Colby Ried, Bentonville, 11.23; 4.Welly Faddis, West, 11.30; 5. Link Lindsey, Fayetteville, 11.49; 6. Victor Onyebueke, West, 11.52; 7. Geramy Rondon Cruz, Har-Ber, 11.54; 8. Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore, 11.54. 200 1. Cole Joyce, Bentonville, 22.66; 2. Byron Marks, Fayetteville, 22.78; 3. Cooper Elliot, Pea Ridge, 22.88; 4. Garrett Chrisman, Rogers, 23.00; 5. Welly Faddis, West, 23.15; 6. Nathan Blackshire, Rogers, 23.22; 7. Miguel Silveria, West, 23.40; 8. Sam Santiago, Gentry, 23.49. 400 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 49.93; 2. Miguel Silveria, West, 50.09; 3. Connor Escajeda, Pea Ridge, 50.31; 4. Jadon Bartholomew, Har-Ber, 50.64; 5. Nick Whitlatch, West, 52.08; 6. Cooper Elliot, Pea Ridge, 52.24; 7. Dylan Smith, Bentonville, 53.43; 8. Josiah Small, Pea Ridge, 53.85. 800 1. Carter Betts, Fayetteville, 2:01.24; 2. Sebastian Frazier, Springdale, 2:01.98; 3. Mason Brown, Har-Ber, 2:02.72; 4. Sam Fischer, Fayetteville, 2:03.94; 5. Wayne Narcisso, Fayetteville, 2:03.98; 6. Jake Early, Rogers, 2:04.12; 7. Jaime Calderon, Har-Ber, 2:04.12; 8. Jasek Almaguer, Bentonville, 2:04.52. 1,600 1. Reuben Reina, Har-Ber, 4:34.55; 2. Jack Kees, Har-Ber, 4:35.59; 3. Bryant Pelkey, Har-Ber, 4:35.72; 4. Anton Michna, Fayetteville, 4:37.66; 5. Braden Sell, Rogers, 4:37.77; 6. Jack Williams, Fayetteville, 4:39.36; 7. Connor Austin, Rogers, 4:42.96; 8. Avery Francis, West, 4:51.41 3,200 1. Jack Vincent, Claremore, 10:01.26; 2. Gabe Hardin, Fayetteville, 10:04.11; 3. Anton Michna, Fayetteville, 10:07.34; 4. Joaquin Camacho, Rogers, 10:08.27; 5. Carter Betts, Fayetteville, 10:13.46; 6. River Baker, Har-Ber, 10:17.21; 7. Luke Bledsoe, Har-Ber, 10:24.45; 8. Johnny Cordero, Har-Ber, 10:26.87. 110 Hurdles 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 14.98; 2. Sebastian Frazier, Springdale, 15.18; 3. Clay Workman, Rogers, 15.48; 4. Justin Koon, Pea Ridge, 16.04; 5. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 16.45; 6. Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 16.50; 7. Ethan Estes, Bentonville, 16.52; 8. Elijah Coffey, Siloam Springs, 16.53. 300 Hurdles 1. Daniel Lestina, West, 41.20; 2. DuVuiry Robinson, Rogers, 41.28; 3. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 42.37; 4. Justin Koon, Pea Ridge, 43.22; 5. Ethan Estes, Bentonville, 43.38; 6. Tyrone Luckett, West, 43.67; 7. Anthony Alvarez, Har-Ber, 44.27; 8. Caleb McAdams, Har-Ber, 44.34 4x100 Relay 1. Fayetteville (Connor Flannigan, Drake Stanton, Byron Marks, Link Lindsey), 43.33; 2. West, 44.43; 3. Pea Ridge, 44.54; 4. Rogers, 44.56; 5. Siloam Springs, 44.67; 6. Claremore, 45.14; 7. Gravette, 46.29; 8. Springdale, 46.82 4x400 Relay 1. Pea Ridge (Connor Escajeda, Shaed Cates, Josiah Small, Cooper Elliot), 3:35.07; 2. Claremore, 3:39.65; 3. Har-Ber, 3:42.28; 4. Gravette, 3:45.22; 5. Fayetteville, 3:48.94; 6. Springdale, 3:49.96; 7. Rogers, 3:50.03; 8. Siloam Springs, 4:06.86. 4x800 Relay 1. Rogers (Jake Early, Joshua Peetoom, Joaquin Camacho, Devan Esquivel), 8:39.10; 2. Har-Ber, 8:42.40; 3. Pea Ridge, 8:43.80; 4. Fayetteville, 8:47.00; 5. Springdale, 8:57.90; 6. Gravette, 9:09.80; 7. Bentonville, 9:13.40; 8. Claremore, 9:15.70. Discus 1. Aidan Patton, Gravette, 157-3; 2. Kerlose Ruzek, Gentry, 141-7; 3. Kolby Fesler, Siloam Springs, 138-4; 4. Jarrod Barker, Gravette, 132-9; 5. Trenton Davis, West 131-2; 6. Jack Gilbreath, Rogers, 129-8; 7. Noah Vining, Har-Ber, 129-8; 8. Brock Benson, Har-Ber, 126-11. High Jump 1. DuVuiry Robinson, Rogers, 6-2; 2. Quentin Skinner, Claremore, 6-0; 3. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 6-0; 4. Alex Haak, Bentonville, 5-8; 5. Keegan Soucie, Siloam Springs, 5-8; 6. Jonas Higson, West, 5-8; 7. Ethan Shires, Claremore, 5-8; 8. Buddy Wright, Bentonville, 5-8. Long Jump 1. Clay Workman, Rogers, 21-11; 2. Welly Faddis, West, 21-1.5; 3. Brandon Humes, West, 20-9; 4. Tanner Ward, Bentonville, 20-8; 5. Zac Jarnagan, Gentry, 20-6.25; 6. Chas Nimrod, Bentonville, 20-3.25; 7. Sebastian Frazier, Springdale, 20-3; 8. Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 20-2.75. Pole Vault 1. Ryan Roark, Fayetteville, 14-6; 2. Sean Gouvion, West, 14-2; 3. Zach Woods, Pea Ridge, 13-0; 4. Brock McRae, Bentonville, 13-0; 5. Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 13-0; 6. Connor Sanderson, Bentonville, 12-6; 6. Joey Kachel, Fayetteville, 12-6; 6. Stan Storkov, Rogers, 12-6. Shot Put 1. Aidan Patton, Gravette, 51-8; 2. RJ Long, Rogers, 48-0; 3. Keondre Westbrook, Siloam Springs, 44-6; 4. Jonas Higson, West, 44-0; 5. Kerlose Ruzek, Gentry, 43-10.5; 6. Fermin Velis, Siloam Springs, 43-3.5; 7. Braden Kennett, Har-Ber, 43-3.5; 8. Alex Larsen, Har-Ber, 42-9. Triple Jump 1. Vincent Mason, Springdale, 42-11; 2. Zac Jarnagan, Gentry, 42-10.5; 3. Clay Workman, Rogers, 42-0.75; 4. Daniel Lestina, West, 42-0.5; 5. Solomon Evans, Fayetteville, 41-6.25; 6. Pablo Mota, Rogers, 41-6; 7. Ryan Bowen, Fayetteville, 40-6.75; 8. Elijah Coffey, Siloam Springs, 40-0.75. GIRLS Team Scores 1. Fayetteville 143; 2. Rogers High 106.5; 3. Bentonville High 96.5; 4. Pea Ridge 85; 5. Bentonville West 72; 6. (tie) Siloam Springs and Springdale Har-Ber 33; 8. Claremore, Okla. 32; 9. Gravette 28; 10. Springdale High 21; 11. Westville, Okla. 12; 12. Gentry 1. 100 1. Grace Posey, West, 12.35; 2. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 12.46; 3. Ashlyn Hall, Fayetteville, 12.85; 4. Chloe Mahone, West, 12.89; 5. Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers, 12.93; 6. Ashley Lestina, West, 13.07; 7. Chloe McCain, Har-Ber, 13.10; 8. Claudia Gillard, Fayetteville, 13.23. 200 1. Grace Posey, West, 26.25; 2.Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers, 26.73; 3. Chloe Mahone, West, 27.28; 4. Alexa Wright, Rogers, 27.42; 5. Ashley Lestina, West, 27.62; 6. Brooke Park, Rogers, 27.92; 7. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 27.96; 8. Megan Hastings, Fayetteville 28.04 400 1. Alexa Wright, Rogers, 1:00.86; 2. Lauren Hill, Fayetteville, 1:02.24; 3. Jada Curtis, West, 1:02.39; 4. Yazmin Barajas, Bentonville, 1:02.70; 5. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 1:03.41; 6. Makenzy Williams, Har-Ber, 1:03.51; 7. Aakilah Green, Fayetteville, 1:05.83; 8. Samantha Todd, Rogers, 1:06.25 800 1. Grace Litzinger, Fayetteville, 2:24.09; 2. Danna Sanchez, Springdale, 2:24.13; 3. Mary Margaret Harris, Fayetteville, 2:27.15; 4. Emili Bravo, Springdale, 2:32.49; 5. Sally Bird, Gravette, 2:33.04; 6. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge, 2:34.40; 7. Chloe McGooden, Siloam Springs, 2:35.24; 8. Alayna Wicklund, Rogers, 2:37.35. 1,600 1. Saylor Vera, Har-Ber, 5:40.57; 2. Claire Bramlett, Fayetteville, 5:46.55; 3. Kaitlyn Ruiz, Rogers, 5:48.31; 4. Jamison Maass, Rogers, 5:51.43; 5. Jessica Kirchner, Fayetteville, 6:06.57; 6. Melia Whitcomb, West, 6:10.31; 7. Kailey Pentz, Siloam Springs, 6:18.31; 8. Karen Garcia, Rogers, 6:19.16. 3,200 1. Jamison Maass, Rogers, 12:38.20; 2. Amy Lawrence, Rogers, 12:38.60; 3. Nataly Nailing, Fayetteville, 12:53.80; 4. Kourtny Gage, Bentonville, 13:18.80; 4. McKenna Terrell, West, 13:18.80; 6. Odessa Clear, West, 13:19.10; 7. Kailey Pentz, Siloam Springs, 14:03.10; 8. Caitlyn Barron, Har-Ber, 14:04.60. 100 Hurdles 1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 15.60; 2. Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers, 15.71; 3. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 16.66; 4. Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge, 17.08; 5. Abbigayle Leslie, Fayetteville, 17.16; 6. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 17.32; 7. Audrey Wilson, Rogers, 17.42; 8. Samantha Quintero, Springdale, 17.47. 300 Hurdles 1. Sydney Callender, Claremore, 48.37; 2. Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge, 48.72; 3. Lydia Pehlman, Bentonville, 48.90; 4. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 50.15; 5. Samantha Quintero, Springdale, 50.70; 6. Devon Roberts, Fayetteville, 50.75; 7. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 51.55; 8. Ciera Cravens, West, 51.77 4x100 Relay 1. Fayetteville (Megan Hastings, Kristen Gibbs, Aiyanna Campbell, Ashlyn Hall), 50.43; 2. Pea Ridge, 51.82; 3. Claremore, 52.19; 4. Westville, 52.47; 5. Rogers, 52.78; 6. Har-Ber, 53.29; 7. Gravette, 53.61; 8. Springdale, 55.57. 4x400 Relay 1. Fayetteville (Kessiah Bemis, Mary Margaret Harris, Aiyanna Campbell, Lauren Hill), 4:09.57; 2. Bentonville, 4:20.23; 3. Rogers, 4:25.07; 4. Claremore, 4:26.78; 5. Gravette, 4:28.59; 6. Westville, 4:39.54; 7. Claremore ‘B’, 4:42.44; 8. Siloam Springs, 4:46.11 4x800 Relay 1. Fayetteville (Gracie Lafevre, Mary Margaret Harris, Lauren Hill, Claire Bramlett), 10:10.87; 2. Siloam Springs, 10:34.32; 3. Har-Ber, 10:34.54; 4. Rogers, 10:43.52; 5. Gravette, 11:06.09; 6. Claremore, 12:08.79; 7. Westville, 12:13.93; 8. Springdale, 12:32.38. Discus 1. Molly Odell, Bentonville, 114-3; 2. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 108-10; 3. Julianna Evanoff, Bentonville, 107-0; 4. Meredith Mitchell, Pea Ridge, 92-3; 5. Kaia Tennis, West, 90-10; 6. Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge, 86-4; 7. September Randall, Claremore, 84-11; 8. Abby Olvera, Gravette, 84-1. High Jump 1. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 4-10; 2. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 4-10; 3. Jazymne Hoke, Claremore, 4-10; 4. Kynley Burton, Pea Ridge, 4-10; 5. Rachel Wilson, West, 4-10; 6. (tie) Lexi Matlock, Bentonville, and Jael Harried, Siloam Springs, 4-8; 8. Brooke Park, Rogers, 4-8. Long Jump 1. Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers, 17-7.75; 2. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 16-11.75; 3. Jael Harried, Siloam Springs, 16-3.25; 4. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, 15-10; 5. Ciera Cravens, West, 15-8.75; 6. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 15-8.75; 7. Kendra Wilkie, Westville, 15-6; 8. Colette Tesoro, West, 15-5. Pole Vault 1. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge, 12-0; 2. Emily Roberts, Har-Ber, 11-0; 3. Isabel Garton, Fayetteville, 11-0; 4. Holly Robinson, Gravette, 10-0; 5. (tie) Sophie Groeber, Rogers, and Payton Hufford, Bentonville, 8-6; 7. Kaitlyn Mitzner, Bentonville, 8-6; 8. (tie) Chelsea McWhorter, Siloam Springs, and Lynsie Waldrop, Bentonville, 8-0. Shot Put 1. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 32-9; 2. Diamond Terry, Fayetteville, 31-11; 3. Abigail Beranek, Gravette, 31-4.5; 4. Haitiana Releford, Fayetteville, 31-4; 5. Kaia Tennis, West, 30-5.5; 6. Molly Odell, Bentonville, 30-1; 7. Shelbye Varner, Gravette, 29-10; 8. Julianna Evanoff, Bentonville, 28-8. Triple Jump 1. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 34-3.75; 2. Megan Hastings, Fayetteville, 34-1; 3. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, 33-7; 4. Jael Harried, Siloam Springs, 33-2.25; 5. Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge, 33-1.5; 6. Brooke Henderson, Siloam Springs, 32-9; 7. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 32-8.25; 8. Heidi Vinson, Gentry, 32-0.5.

"I just do whatever coach (Heather Wade) needs me to do for the team," Winn said. "I was trying to fine-tune the hurdles and probably the long jump. There's a lot of competition here with 6A schools, but it's good competition for me to get PRs and stuff."

Multiple events -- and even multiple sports -- are nothing new to Winn this spring. Earlier this month, she competed in the Blackhawk Relays in Pea Ridge, left to briefly play in a softball game where she hit a home run, then returned to the track to compete again.

She won the girls 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 15.60 seconds, then took second place behind Bentonville West's Grace Posey in the 100 and second in the long jump with a personal-best 16 feet, 11.75 inches. However, her endurance was put to the test in the high jump.

Winn had to go through a sudden-death jumpoff with Bentonville High's Lydia Pehlman after both finished tied at a height of 4-10. Pehlman eventually won the jumpoff after clearing 4-10 again.

"It was killing me," Winn said. "The last time I had done the high jump was about four or five meets ago, but I had never gone this high. I would try to rest, but I have a softball game (today)."

Fayetteville swept the team titles in one of the final regular-season meets before conference meets take place next week, and many teams competed without their full rosters. Fayetteville's girls compiled 143 points to win their division, followed by Rogers High with 106.5, Bentonville High with 96.5 and Pea Ridge with 85.

The boys division was much tighter as Fayetteville scored 128 points, followed by Rogers High with 115 and Bentonville West with 87. Fayetteville didn't clinch the team title until the 3,200, when Gabe Hardin, Anton Michna and Carter Betts have the Bulldogs a 2-3-5 and scored 18 points.

"We're just trying to finish up and get what we think can help us in the next two weeks," Fayetteville coach Drew Yoakum said. "We still looking at people in some areas. Carter Betts did well for us in the 800, and we looked at Isaiah Sategna in the 400. We're trying to piece things together and hope everything falls into place

"It's going to be a dogfight to the end when Bentonville has its distance kids here. It's going to be a fight until the end, and we know it. It's going to be fun, for both boys and girls, and we hope somebody from the 6A-West will pull out the titles."

The first high school meet at Wolverine Stadium didn't come without its glitches. Early-morning rain led to flooding and caused the shot put to be moved onto the stadium turf inside the track, and the pole vault had to be done inside the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

The meet, however, ended with the first race of its kind -- the mixed 4x400 relay, which will be an event in the 2020 Summer Olympics. West's team of Nick Whitlatch, Daniel Lestina, Rachel Wilson, Jada Curtis won the event with a time of 3 minutes, 52.02, just ahead of Springdale Har-Ber at 3:53.37.

"Once the meet got going, I think everything went without a hitch," West coach Brad LaBass said. "We had a lot of compliments by coaches, and it seemed like everybody had a great time.

"I'm pretty sure this is the first time in Arkansas a mixed 4x400 has been run. The fans were excited, and the kids were excited. The track was lined with kids on both sides, supporting, and was sweeter that we won it."

