Prosecutors drop rape charge against Northwest Arkansas man after accuser recants

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors dismissed a rape charge against a Bentonville man after his accuser recanted.

John Bob Lewis was in court Thursday and Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green granted a request from prosecutors to dismiss the case.

Lewis declined to comment.

A 13-year-old girl reported that Lewis had inappropriately touched her on different occasions. The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County.

Lewis was arrested Aug. 4 and later released from custody on a $20,000 bond.

The decision to dismiss the case came after the girl, who was represented by an attorney, provided prosecutors with a recorded statement recanting the allegation against Lewis, according to court documents.