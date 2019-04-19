Arrests

Bella Vista

• Micah Lawrence Smith, 24, of 3 Violet Lane was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons. Smith was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Derrick Shane Comstock, 37, of 301 N. Otis St. in Gentry was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Comstock was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• David Roy Chasten, 58, of 8830 Garrison Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Chasten was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Daniel Ray Hutchek, 38, of 1602 E. McNelley in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of controlled substance. Hutchek was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Thomas Falci, 46, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. He was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Gentry

• Frankie Allen Sullins, 53, of 9065 Pine Grove Road was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Sullins was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Victorino Albarran-Serrano, 20, of 2109 S. D St. was arrested Wednesday in connection with criminal mischief and terroristic threatening. Albarran-Serrano was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Reyna Del Carmen Martinez-Pineda, 28, of 405 Elmdale Lane in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft of property. Martinez-Pineda was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Alma Nohemy Pineda, 35, of 405 Elmdale in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft of property. Pineda was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Bryan Kelley Turner, 32, of 1106 N. 10th St. was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Turner was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Amy Griffin, 40, of 107 N. West End St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. She was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Sam Moore, 19, of 1977 Ledford Road in Elkins was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape/sexual intercourse. He was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Cory Duquaine, 46, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting. He was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Mary Moore, 36, of 1630 N. Marion Way in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with theft of property. She was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

NW News on 04/19/2019