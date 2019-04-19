Report: Anderson going to St. John's

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mike Anderson, who was fired as the University of Arkansas basketball coach on March 26, is on the verge of being hired as St. John's coach, the New York Post reported on Thursday night.

"It's a pretty much a done deal," according to an unnamed source quoted by the Post.

Anderson, 59, was one of three candidates interviewed by St. John's officials on Thursday in New York, the Post reported, along with Yale Coach James Jones and Paul Hewitt, a former coach at Siena, Georgia Tech and Georgia Mason. who is now a scout with the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers.

Jones and Hewitt have been told they won't be hired, according to the Post, and that Anderson is St. John's choice.

If hired, Anderson would replace Chris Mullin -- a former St. John's and NBA star player -- as the Red Storm's coach.

Anderson had a 169-102 record in eight seasons at Arkansas, including 18-16 this season when the Razorbacks played in the NIT. He led the Razorbacks to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

St. John's made the NCAA Tournament this season for the first time since 2015, but Mullin was fired after Arizona State beat the Red Storm 74-65 in a First Four game. He had a 59-75 record in four seasons at St. John's, including 21-13 this season.

Anderson has a 369-200 record in 17 seasons as a college head coach at Alabama-Birmingham, Missouri and Arkansas with a combined nine NCAA Tournament appearances. He never has finished a season with a losing record.

Sports on 04/19/2019