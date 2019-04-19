Sections
Snakes, lizards, rats among hundreds of animals seized from Arkansas home

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:33 a.m. 0comments

Authorities in southwest Arkansas have seized hundreds of animals, including snakes, lizards and rats, from a Texarkana home as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

The Texarkana Gazette reports the animals were seized after authorities received several calls from people concerned about the animals. The newspaper reports that when authorities first arrived, they discovered several dead snakes and a dead kitten inside of a freezer.

A search warrant says authorities seized about 260 rats, 10 pythons, a bearded dragon, a gecko, four hamsters, two rabbits, a ferret and several birds, as well as six dogs, two puppies and a kitten. An affidavit says those animals were not being cared for properly, but most have been placed in foster homes.

Authorities say the 29-year-old owner will face 16 counts of animal cruelty.

