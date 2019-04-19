Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Huntsville 15, Gravette 1

The Eagles scored 11 runs in the top of the sixth inning to blow out Gravette.

Sean McCone, Slayter Watkins and Darius Savarro had three hits each for Huntsville. Watkins scored three runs and Savarrodrove in three runs. Tyler Buchanan allowed a run on four hits over six innings, while striking out seven and walking none.

Ty Frakes went 2-for-2 and scored a run for Gravette.

North LR 15, FS Southside 7

The Mavericks held North Little Rock scoreless the first three innings, but the Charging Wildcats made up for it after that in 6A-Central action.

Grant Shahan was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and 4 RBIs for NLR. Charlie Warren was 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs.

Breck Burris was 4-for-4 with a double for Southside.

LR Catholic 13, FS Northside 3

The Rockets dominated the middle innings in a run-rule win in 6A-Central action on Wednesday.

Montgomery was 2-for-3 with two doubles and 4 RBIs for Catholic. Luke Hindman was 1-for-2 with 3 RBIs and Jack Foster belted a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs.

Telon Pate and Bobby Rauch each drove in a run for Northside.

Fayetteville 10, Glendale (Mo.) 0

Ethan Trivitt and Ross Shirey combined on a four-hit shutout as the Purple Bulldogs rolled to the nonconference win.

Matthew Magre went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and drove in four runs for Fayetteville (14-9). Andrew Walker and Jackson Down added two hits each. Walker scored four runs and Down scored three times.

Trivitt pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits, striking out six and walking none. Shirey pitched a scoreless inning to close out the run-rule win.

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville 15, Rogers Heritage 0

Megan Crownover went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in four runs to help the Lady Tigers roll to the 6A-West Conference win.

Morgan Nelson also went 2-for-2, drove in five runs and scored three times, while Jenna Wildeman added three hits and three runs scored for Bentonville.

Cailey Cochran and McKenzie Vaughan combined for three perfect innings. Cochran threw two innings and struck out three, while Vaughan finished off the run-rule win with an inning and struck out two.

Farmington 10, Prairie Grove 0

Kally Stout went 2-for-4 with a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Lady Cardinals to the win.

Ellana Maran also went 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored twice for Farmington. Shayley Treat also added two hits.

McKenzi Bogan tossed a three-hitter and struck out six over six innings to pick up the win in the circle.

Gravette 15, Huntsville 0

Bailey Elmore tossed a no-hitter over 4 innings as the Lions run-ruled Huntsville in 4A-1 action.

Elmore struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

Gabbi Scott was 4-for-4 with 4 stolen bases to pace the Gravette attack. Lexi Gerner hit a pair of triples and drove in 4 runs, and Cally Kildow and Lizzy Ellis each drove in a pair of runs.

Paris 3, Booneville 0

Jadyn Hart pitched a no-hitter and struck out 11 as the Eagles blanked Booneville on Thursday.

Hart needed just 66 pitches to nail-down the win and walked just one batter.

Sydney Ward doubled in a run for Paris (19-5) and Hart added a pair of singles and stole 2 bases.

