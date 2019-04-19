FOOTBALL

Jones transferring to UA

Former Pulaski Academy offensive lineman Luke Jones, who signed with Notre Dame in 2018, has announced his plans to transfer to Arkansas.

Jones, 6-5, 303 pounds, originally committed to Arkansas and former coach Bret Bielema in July of 2017 over scholarship offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia, Iowa State, Tulane and several others.

Coach Chad Morris and staff hoped to sign Jones, but he ended up flipping to the Fighting Irish in December. He redshirted this past season as a freshman.

ESPN rated Jones a 3-star prospect and the No.57 offensive tackle in the nation as a senior. Jones was a first-team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps selection in 2017 and a second-team selection in 2016. He was named the 2017 Willie Roaf Award winner by the Little Rock Touchdown Club presented to the top Arkansas high school offensive lineman.

Jones, who could play guard or center at Arkansas, is expected to request a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility.

— Richard Davenport

GYMNASTICS

Garner, Carter at NCAAs

University of Arkansas gymnasts Hailey Garner and Sophia Carter will compete as individuals at the NCAA gymnastics championships tonight in Fort Worth.

Garner and Carter will rotate with No. 1 Oklahoma, with the senior Garner competing on the balance beam in the third rotation and the sophomore Carter on the floor exercise in the final rotation.

Garner, of Memphis, earned All-America honors at the NCAAs last April with a 9.8875 on the beam. She qualified this

year with a 9.9 at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

Carter earned regular season All-America honors for finishing in the top 10 nationally on the floor. The Blue Springs, Mo., native has scored a 9.85 or better in 19 consecutive meets in the event.

— Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

UCA women sign four

The University of Central Arkansas women’s team announced the signings of four players Thursday.

The Sugar Bears inked high school players Asia Madison, a guard from Hazlehurst, Miss., and guard Jalisa Outlaw from Starkville, Miss., along with forwards Ayanna and Briana Trigg from Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Madison averaged 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for Hazlehurst in 2018-19. Outlaw, the niece of former NBA player Travis Outlaw, finished the 2018-19 season averaging 17.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Ayanna and Briana Trigg helped lead Shelton State to a 29-4 record and the No. 3 seed in the NJCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament last season.

TENNIS

Arkansas men, women lose

The Arkansas men’s team lost to Georgia in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Gainesville, Fla., while the Razorbacks women’s team lost to Kentucky in College Station, Texas.

Oscar Mesquida and Adam Sanjurjo won one of the Razorbacks’ three doubles matches.

Arkansas did not win a singles match against the Bulldogs.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services