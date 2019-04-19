Suspect, 19, held in fatal shooting

A 19-year-old faces a murder charge after police said an argument with an 18-year-old woman in a Texarkana parking lot led to her death early Wednesday morning.

A shooting call drew officers to Village Park South Apartments in the 2200 block of East Street at about 12:30 a.m., according to a release by Texarkana police. Authorities determined the shooting victim, Jaqualyn Paxton, had been taken by friends to a local hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries, authorities said.

Police and Miller County deputies quickly located and arrested Markelle Davis, who was found near the complex in his vehicle, said Sgt. Kristi Bennett, spokesman for the Texarkana Police Department.

Davis faces a charge of first-degree murder and was being held in the Miller County jail Wednesday with no bail set, according to authorities.

State Desk on 04/19/2019