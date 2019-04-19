Jacksonville's Ryan Maxwell has teams interested

Sophomore forward Ryan Maxwell has several intangibles college coaches like, including a wing span approaching 7 feet.

Because of his wing span and athleticism, Maxwell (6-6, 202 pounds) of Jacksonville is hearing from Oklahoma State, Auburn and Oral Roberts. The pervious Arkansas staff had also shown interest.

South Alabama reached out and invited him to a summer camp after last weekend’s performance at The Warmup while playing for the 16-under Woodz Elite.

Coaches are planning to attend watch Maxwell and his Woodz Elite teammates April 26-28 - the first evaluation period for coaches.

“They’re telling me I need to be more aggressive,” Maxwel lsaid. “Shoot the ball more, and that’s what I’m working on.”

Maxwell averaged 8.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks a game for Jacksonville this year.

“I play inside out,” he said. “I really do everything good.”

The number of days that college coaches can evaluate prospects has been reduced this spring and summer, but the prestigious Peach Jam to be played on July 10-14 is still on the schedule for coaches.

Maxwell hopes to help Woodz Elite win the Peach Jam title and impress coaches.

“I want to win Peach Jam and get some offers,” Maxwell said.