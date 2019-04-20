Celtics confident, close in on semis

CELTICS 104, PACERS 96

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Boston Celtics keep following the same game plan.

Three games into their first-round playoff series, it's still working.

Another dominant second-half defensive performance Friday night helped the Celtics retake control of the game and another late scoring run helped them pull away from Indiana for a 104-96 victory and a 3-0 series lead.

"We've come a long way," All-Star guard Kyrie Irving said. "We're all making sure we're giving each other confidence and doing the little things to ensure we win. When you have that type of camaraderie, executing is a lot easier. Now that the stakes are higher, we're settling into who we want to be."

While the names and numbers seem to change on a daily basis, the results have remained strikingly consistent.

The Celtics turned Game 1 by limiting Indiana to eight third-quarter points and won by 10. In Game 2, the Celtics erased a double-digit deficit by allowing just 12 fourth-quarter points as they won by eight. This time, it was a 12-point third quarter that swung the momentum, leading Boston to its sixth consecutive victory over Indiana -- all since January.

If they can do it one more time Sunday, last year's Eastern Conference runner-ups will be headed to the conference semifinals.

"In Game 4, we expect (Indiana) to take it to another level," Jaylen Brown said after scoring 23 points. "We've got to come out and not take our foot off the gas. We've got to come out and play great basketball and try to close this thing out."

It seems Boston has an answer for every adjustment the Pacers make.

With the league's best defense focused on holding Irving in check Friday, Brown went 8 of 9 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds Jayson Tatum added 18 points and seven rebounds and Irving was still productive with 19 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

For Indiana, it has been a nightmare of a series.

After charging back from a 15-point first-quarter deficit to take a 61-59 halftime lead, Myles Turner opened the third with a three-pointer to give the Pacers a five-point lead. Tyreke Evans matched his playoff career high with 19 points, 12 in the second quarter.

But then the Celtics did it again.

When Indiana's offense bogged down in the third, Boston scored eight consecutive points to retake the lead, closed the quarter on a 9-2 run and delivered the final blow with a 10-4 spurt late in the fourth to make it 98-92.

"In the third quarter, we lost our patience," Pacers Coach Nate McMillan said. "We took quick shots, bailed them out, and lost our rhythm."

RAPTORS 98, MAGIC 93

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Pascal Siakam had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Kawhi Leonard added 16 points and Toronto held off Orlando to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Siakam was 13 for 20 from the floor and the Raptors held Orlando to 36 percent shooting. Leonard had 10 rebounds, Danny Green had 13 points and Kyle Lowry finished with 12 points and 10 assist.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 24 points, and Nikola Vucevic shook off a slow start to finish with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The Raptors trailed 61-60 midway through the third, then went on a 16-0 run over the next four minutes to take the lead for good. Siakam and Green were both 3 for 3 during the run, the Magic missed 10 consecutive shots over a span of 6 1/2 minutes and had to play uphill the rest of the way.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Orlando.

THUNDER 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 108

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook called his play in Game 2 "unacceptable."

It was more than acceptable in Game 3. He had 33 points and 11 assists as Oklahoma City beat Portland to cut its series deficit to 2-1.

Paul George added 22 points, Jerami Grant had 18 and Dennis Schroder 17 for the Thunder. They will host Game 4 on Sunday night.

Damian Lillard scored 32 points, but he had just three in the fourth quarter after scoring 25 in the third. C.J. McCollum had 21 and Enes Kanter added 19.

Oklahoma City closed the second quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 49-39 lead. Lillard was held to four points on 2 -or-6 shooting and the Trail Blazers shot 37.5 percent in the half.

The Thunder regained control early in the fourth and then kept it. Westbrook's jumper with just over two minutes remaining put Oklahoma City up 10.

THURSDAY’S LATE GAME

WARRIORS 132, CLIPPERS 105

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Durant scored

38 points, Stephen Curry added 21 playing with five fouls, and the Golden State Warriors dominated from the opening tip to beat the Los Angeles Clippers and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

The Warriors began the game on a 22-9 tear and went on to shoot 73% from the floor in the first, taking the crowd out of it early.

Durant was perfect, making all five of his field goals and both free throws for 12 points.

He and Curry picked up two fouls each, but the Warriors still built a 19-point lead.

At a glance

NBA PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115

San Antonio 118, Denver 108

Golden State 132, LA Clippers 105

Golden State leads series 2-1

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Toronto 98, Orlando 93

Toronto leads series 2-1

Boston 104, Indiana 96

Boston leads series 3-0

Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108

Portland leads series 2-1

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia leads series 2-1

Denver at San Antonio, 4:30 p.m.

San Antonio leads series 2-1

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee leads series 2-0

Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Houston leads series 2-0

Photo by AP/DARRON CUMMINGS

Kyrie Irving (11) had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Boston Celtics’ victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their NBA playoff series Friday in Indianapolis. Boston leads the series 3-0.

