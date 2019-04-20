Grad transfer Cylla commits to Musselman and Arkansas

UNC Wilmington's Jeantal Cylla (2) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. North Carolina won 97-69. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Eric Musselman received his first commitment as Arkansas' coach when graduate-transfer forward Jeantal Cylla pledged to the Razorbacks on Saturday during his official visit.

Cylla (6-7, 215 pounds) played the past season at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington and averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42 percent from the field and 31 percent on 3-pointers.

He is immediately eligible to play in 2019-20.

Cylla reportedly received interest from Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Georgia, Georgia Tech, San Diego State, Oregon State and others after entering the NCAA transfer database.

Cylla started his college career at Florida Atlantic after starring at Lake Worth Christian in Florida. Cylla averaged 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds as a sophomore at FAU and started all 26 games. He started 24 of 33 games as a freshman and averaged 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds.

He transferred from Florida Atlantic after his sophomore season and sat out the 2017-18 season.

Musselman and Arkansas assistants Scotty Thurman and Anthony Ruta were all involved in the recruiting of Cylla.