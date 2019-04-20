Fayetteville man arrested on rape charges

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man has been arrested in connection with a rape reported in 2018.

Robert Slater, 42, of 4067 Huntsville Road was arrested Thursday in connection with rape, kidnapping and sexual assault.

Police were notified of a possible rape May 17. The incident took place in a home on Huntsville Road, according to the affidavit for an arrest warrant.

A man with a knife forced a person to perform oral sex and then raped the person, according to information filed in Washington County Circuit Court. No further identification was available.

The man gave the person the knife and let the person leave. A forensic and sexual assault kit was done at the Northwest Arkansas Center for Sexual Assault in Springdale. The person gave the staff the knife used in the incident.

Police said a report from the Arkansas Crime Lab received Jan. 14 identified Slater as the suspect. Investigators obtained a search warrant for his home. During the Jan. 25 search, a set of kitchen knives was found with one missing knife matching the one collected as evidence, according to the warrant.

Slater was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

NW News on 04/20/2019