METS

DeGrom to get MRI on elbow

ST. LOUIS — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is returning to New York for an MRI on his right elbow after shaky outings in his last two starts.

Manager Mickey Callaway said the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner has been scratched from his start today at St. Louis. Callaway said deGrom’s elbow was “barking” on Friday, a day after playing catch during Thursday’s off day.

DeGrom is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA in four starts this season. He dominated with 13 scoreless innings in his first two outings, but lost his last two starts while allowing a total of 9 runs on 13 hits and 5 walks in 9 innings.

DeGrom, 30, won the Cy Young last season with a 1.70 ERA in 32 starts. He signed a $137.5 million, five-year contract in March, right before opening day.

RED SOX

Pedroia gets good knee news

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia said he got good news about the irritation in his left knee that caused his return to the 10-day injured list.

The 35-year-old started the season on the injured list with inflammation in his left knee and was activated April 9. He left Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees in the second inning and was examined Thursday, when Boston put him back on the IL.

“More kind of scared me than anything,” Pedroia said before Friday night’s game at Tampa Bay. “I was nervous, obviously, to feel that. We’re just going to let it calm down for a few days and then it should be alright. I hadn’t had any issues up until this point.”

Pedroia felt a pop when he went to rotate on a swing.

“Sometimes the batter’s box are a little tacky and things like that,” Pedroia said. “The brace I wear is strapped around, so it kind of like torqued and my knee didn’t.”

Pedroia said he will use a different type of brace when he returns.

ROYALS - WHITE SOX

MLB suspends, fines three

NEW YORK — Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller has been suspended for five games by Major League Baseball, which concluded he intentionally threw a pitch that hit Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox this week.

Anderson was suspended one game for his actions after benches cleared, and Chicago Manager Rick Renteria was suspended for one game for aggressive actions. All three were fined Friday by Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre.

Renteria was to serve his suspension during Friday night’s game at Detroit. Keller and Anderson may appeal their discipline.

Anderson spiked his bat following a two-run homer Wednesday, and Keller hit him in the buttocks with his first pitch leading off the sixth.

YANKEES

Morrison gets minor league deal

NEW YORK — Logan Morrison has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees, who sought another first base option with Greg Bird again on the injured list.

If added to the 40-man roster, Morrison would get a one-year contract with a $1 million salary while in the major leagues.

While playing for Minnesota last year, Morrison criticized Yankees fans.

Morrison hit .186 with 15 home runs and 39 RBI in 318 at-bats in his only season with the Twins. He set career bests with 38 home runs and 85 RBI for the Rays in 2017, and then signed a deal with the Twins that called for a $5.5 million salary last year. Minnesota declined an $8 million option for 2019 and paid a $1 million buyout.

A nine-year major league veteran, the 31-year-old has a .239 career average with 137 home runs and 421 RBI.

A left-handed hitter, Morrison could complement right-handed-hitting Luke Voit. Bird went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left plantar fascia tear, and Manager Aaron Boone said he expects Bird will miss at least a month.

Photo by MLB/AP

Jacob deGrom