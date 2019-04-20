Travelers cough up three-run lead in loss

The Arkansas Travelers blew a four-run lead and lost to the Tulsa Drillers 7-5 on Friday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Arkansas had a 4-0 lead after 2½ innings. However, Tulsa scored the game's next seven runs for a 7-4 lead.

Aaron Knapp, who went 3 for 5, led off the game with a home run to give the Travs a 1-0 lead, and his two-run single in the top of the second inning made it 3-0.

Jordan Cowan's RBI single in the top of the third inning extended Arkansas' lead to 4-0.

Tulsa cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the third inning and tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning on Cristian Santana's first home run of the season.

Logan Landon hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the Drillers on top 6-4. Tulsa added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 7-4 advantage.

Donnie Walton homered with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to pull the Travs within 7-5. Knapp singled, bringing the tying run to the plate in Jake Fraley, who struck out to end the game.

Walton had three hits for the Travs, who outhit the Drillers 10-9.

Adam McCreery (1-1) pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory for Tulsa.

Darren McCaughan (0-1) took the loss for the Travs, allowing 6 runs on 6 hits in 5 innings.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERSAT TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Justin Dunn (1-0, 1.88 ERA); Drillers: RHP Justin De Fratus (0-1, 6.55 ERA)

SHORT HOPS De Fratus started the season in Class AAA Oklahoma City, where he made his first start against San Antonio on April 8. He allowed 3 earned runs on 6 hits with 6 strikeouts over 6 innings, but didn't factor in the decision as the Dodgers beat the Missions 5-4. He was sent down to Tulsa on April 10 and lost his first start for the Drillers on Monday, allowing 5 earned runs on 4 hits over 5 innings in a 6-5 loss to the Springfield Cardinals. Dunn -- the Seattle Mariners' No. 3 prospect, according to MLB.com -- earned a victory Monday over Northwest Arkansas when he allowed 1 hit with 3 walks and 8 strikeouts over 52/3 innings as the Travs beat the Naturals 2-0.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Frisco, 11 a.m.

THURSDAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Amarillo, 7:10 p.m.

