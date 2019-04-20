Vehicle hits child;woman is charged

A Little Rock woman was arrested Friday on an accusation that the vehicle she was driving struck a 3-year-old child in North Little Rock on Wednesday evening and then she drove away, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police officers arrested Samantha Michelle Morales, 25, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury Friday, two days after the vehicle she was driving struck a child near the 300 block of Prothro Street, the report said.

North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said the child was hospitalized.

Morales was in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening without bail.

Metro on 04/20/2019