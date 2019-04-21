The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 2501 Riverfront Dr., residence, John Hofman, 2 p.m. April 9, 2019, property valued at $3,500.
72204
• 1 Point O'Woods Dr., residence, Kristy Ikanih, 4 p.m. April 6, 2019, property valued at $5,557.
• 6024 Stagecoach Rd., residence, Jose Quintanilla, 6 p.m. April 6, 2019, property valued at $780.
• 2200 Valmar St., residence, Mary Rhodes, 10 a.m. April 7, 2019, property valued at $303.
• 3510 S. Bryant St., residence, Brittany Eason, 11:27 p.m. April 7, 2019, property valued at $250.
• 1016 Adams St., residence, Carole Grayson, 7:50 p.m. April 8, 2019, property valued at $1,351.
• 1710 Michael Dr., residence, Candace Doles, 8 p.m. April 10, 2019, property valued at $926.
• 21 Broadmoor Dr., residence, David Livingston, 6 p.m. April 12, 2019, property valued at $300.
72205
• 4517 N. Lookout Rd., residence, Ryan Lanister, 8:30 a.m. April 5, 2019, property valued at $2,001.
• 4509 N. Lookout Rd., residence, Robert Kinzel, 10 a.m. April 9, 2019, property valued at $900.
• 9212 Cynthia Dr., residence, Crystal Taylor, 7:30 p.m. April 12, 2019, property valued at $1,101.
72206
• 1400 E. 28th St., residence, Ronald Powell, 9:30 a.m. April 10, 2019, property valued at $5,000.
• 5420 Blueberry Dr., residence, Mira Blalock, 6:09 p.m. April 11, 2019, property valued at $300.
• 3123 Main St., residence, Iesha Knox, 3:47 a.m. April 12, 2019, property valued at $50.
72209
• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Tina Hussey, 8 a.m. April 1, 2019, cash totaling $250, property valued at $261.
• 5901 Dreher Lane, residence, Juan Jor-Tec, 3:24 p.m. April 8, 2019, property valued at $35.
• 5601 Dreher Lane, business, Robert Lamnbert, 7 a.m. April 9, 2019, property value unknown.
• 31 Glendale Dr., residence, Gloria Cochran, 8:06 a.m. April 10, 2019, property value unknown.
• 9403 Southwest Dr., residence, Felicia Reed, 10:14 a.m. April 10, 2019, property valued at $1,150.
• 34 Rosewood Dr., residence, Carmelita Perkins, 4:03 p.m. April 10, 2019, property valued at $210.
• 3401 W. 65th St., business, Chris Moore, 5 p.m. April 11, 2019, property valued at $1,001.
• 10 Allyson, residence, Rafael Adame, 6:58 p.m. April 12, 2019, property value unknown.
• 5001 W. 65th St., residence, Melissa Watson, 12:37 a.m. April 13, 2019, property valued at $300.
72210
• 7 Falcon Court, business, Whitney Adkins, 6 p.m. April 11, 2019, property value unknown.
• 16001 Quail Run Dr., residence, Darhonda Value, 9:11 p.m. April 11, 2019, property valued at $550.
72211
• 200 S. Shackleford Rd., residence, Rhianna Levy, 7:51 a.m. April 7, 2019, cash totaling $551, property valued at $32.
72227
• 1420 Breckenridge Dr., residence, Tyeisha Hussey, 11 a.m. April 5, 2019, property valued at $202.
• 1701 Sanford Dr., residence, Brenda Chandler, noon April 12, 2019, property valued at $1,050.
North Little Rock
72113
• 11133 Paul Eeells Dr., residence, Dorthia Douglas, 11:30 p.m. April 11, 2019, property valued at $15,700.
72114
• 111 Melrose Divide, residence, Angela Scroggins, 1:17 p.m. April 13, 2019, property valued at $800.
• 2000 Pike Ave., business, Rebecca Sherman, 8:42 p.m. April 13, 2019, cash totaling $1,200, property value unknown.
72116
• 4714 John F. Kennedy Blvd., business, Cellular Repair, 3:19 a.m. April 13, 2019, property value unknown.
72117
• 504 Dorothy Dr., residence, Calvin Johnson, 2 p.m. April 10, 2019, property valued at $100.
72118
• 629 Donovan Bailey Blvd. AD, residence, 12:05 a.m. April 9, 2019, property valued $400.
