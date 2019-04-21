Ex-Hog Benintendi's grand slam delivers Red Sox

Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi follows the flight of his grand slam off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Charlie Morton during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Catching for the Rays is Michael Perez. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

RED SOX 6, RAYS 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Perhaps the Boston Red Sox will look back at this weekend as the games that got their title defense back on track.

The World Series champions won a series for the first time this season when former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi hit a grand slam and a tiebreaking ninth-inning sacrifice fly and catcher Christian Vázquez picked off Tommy Pham for the final out in a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

"These are the games that we expect to win, and the last two days we've grinded out at bats and came out on top," Benintendi said. "We'll figure some things out and once we hit our stride, it'll be a lot more fun."

Boston had lost four of its first six series and split the other two during a 6-13 start, its worst since 1996. The Red Sox beat the AL East-leading Rays 6-4 in Friday's series opener.

Rick Porcello gave up 2 runs and 6 hits in 5 2/3 innings, Matt Barnes (2-0) won after allowing Yandy Diaz's tying home run leading off the eighth, and Ryan Brasier got his fifth save in six chances after getting into trouble.

Daniel Robertson singled leading off and Pham singled with two outs. With Steve Pearce playing off first base, Willy Adames fouled off a pitch, and Vázquez, who had just entered in the middle of the ninth, received the second pitch and fired to first.

Boston went ahead in the ninth against José Alvarado (0-1) after Jackie Bradley Jr. singled leading off. Michael Chivas, a 23-year-old taken with the 26th overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft, pinch hit in his major league debut and doubled. Benintendi followed with his go-ahead fly.

YANKEES 9, ROYALS 2 Aaron Judge hurt his left oblique and was expected to go on the injured list as already banged-up New York beat visiting Kansas City.

TWINS 6-16, ORIOLES 5-7 Eddie Rosario homered twice for a second consecutive game, Byron Buxton hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth inning and Minnesota beat host Baltimore in the first game of a double header. In the second game, Eddie Rosario extended his power surge with three home runs for the Twins, who slammed a record-tying eight long balls against the Orioles in the sweep.

BLUE JAYS 10, ATHLETICS 1 Toronto pitcher Matt Shoemaker injured his left knee in a rundown chase, and the Blue Jays went on to rout host Oakland.

RANGERS 9, ASTROS 4 Joey Gallo hit another long home run, Asdrúbal Cabrera accounted for five runs and Texas beat visiting Houston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 10, METS 2 Miles Mikolas tossed eight stellar innings and also drove in two runs, leading St. Louis over visiting New York.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, CUBS 0 Zack Greinke pitched three-hit ball over six innings and Arizona supported him with three home runs in a victory over host Chicago.

PIRATES 3, GIANTS 1 Cole Tucker made a splash in his major league debut, hitting a two-run home run as Pittsburgh beat San Francisco in a game shortened to five innings because of rain.

MARLINS 9, NATIONALS 3 Curtis Granderson homered and host Miami busted out at the plate after changing hitting coaches, roughing up ace Max Scherzer in beating Washington.

BREWERS 5, DODGERS 0 Christian Yelich hit two home runs, pushing his major league-leading total to 13, and Chase Anderson pitched five shutout innings as Milwaukee beat visiting Los Angeles.

PHILLIES 8, ROCKIES 5 Bryce Harper hit a three-run home run, Andrew McCutchen also connected and Philadelphia defeated host Colorado.

REDS 4, PADRES 2 Luis Castillo matched a season high with nine strikeouts and Jesse Winker added a pinch-hit home run as visiting Cincinnati beat San Diego.

INTERLEAGUE

INDIANS 8-7, BRAVES 4-8 Corey Kluber bounced back from one of his worst outings in recent years by working seven innings and Carlos Santana celebrated his U.S. citizenship with three hits, leading Cleveland over Atlanta in the opener of a doubleheader. In the second game, Ronald Acuña Jr.'s two-run double highlighted Atlanta's five-run rally in the ninth inning as the Braves stormed back to beat Cleveland for a split.

