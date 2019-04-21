Gift to aid students in UA engineering

FAYETTEVILLE -- A $30,000 gift from Carter and Susan Berry will support mechanical engineering students at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Carter and Susan Berry Endowed Award in Mechanical Engineering will help undergraduate mechanical students with financial need.

Carter Berry studied mechanical engineering at UA. The couple live in Columbus, Ga.

"As my wife and I were getting older, we realized the importance of a college education. We realized there are people in need -- that at one point included us," Carter Berry said in a statement released by the university. "Now, we felt we have sufficient funds to start an endowment and help others, and that's what we decided to do."

